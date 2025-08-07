Walukuba, Thunderbirds face crucial test in Gulu heat

Walukuba and Thunderbirds arrive in Gulu this weekend with targets on their backs as the Nile Special Sevens Series shifts north for its second circuit.

Having stormed to victory in the opening round at Kyadondo in the Kabaka Coronation Sevens, Walukuba can now be considered a firm title contender but head into the Gulu 7s under pressure to prove their dominance is no fluke.

They’ve been drawn in Pool A alongside Pirates, hosts Gulu City Falcons and Arrows, in what promises to be a fierce contest.

“We’re not focusing on the whole series,” said Walukuba speedster Ivan Bulima who crossed the line four times. “It’s circuit by circuit. Now our focus is on Gulu. We just want to be consistent and give our best.”

Walukuba’s clinical 17-5 triumph over defending campions Heathens who they beat twice including in pools in the Kabaka Coronation Sevens final showed their hunger and tactical clarity. But their coach Leo Lubambula knows the path only gets harder from here.

“The boys defended the Gorilla Sevens and now this without letting up,” Lubambula said. “But it’s not about winning one leg then resetting. We have to stay sharp, work harder and come out stronger every circuit.”

With home teams eager to impress and outsiders keen to conquer new territory, the environment promises to test even the most experienced squads.

Their toughest challengers this weekend include Heathens and Kobs, grouped in a loaded Pool B with Eagles and invitational side Big Boys. Meanwhile, Buffaloes lead Pool C with Mongers, Hippos and Lira Bulls completing the group. Rhinos, who missed out on bronze in the first leg, will fancy their chances in Pool D, facing Rams, Wolves, and Kitgum Lions.

On the women’s side, defending champions Thunderbirds headline Pool A, which also includes Avengers, Nile Rapids and Kitgum Queens. Thunderbirds Captain Sandra Amoli believes the win in Kyadondo was a true test of character.

“We started confident, but lost rhythm at some point. I’m proud of how we regrouped and fought to win,” she told FatCats Podcast.

Walukuba Titans, runners-up last weekend, sit in a tough Pool B alongside She Wolves, Black Pearls, and Gulu Sprinters in a group that promises fireworks.

2025 Nile Special Sevens

Gulu Sevens pools

Men’s

Pool A: Walukuba, Pirates, Falcons, Arrows

Pool B: Heathens, Kobs, Eagles, Big Boys

Pool C: Buffaloes, Mongers, Hippos, Lira Bulls

Pool D: Rhinos, Rams, Wolves, Kitgum Lions

Women’s Pools

Pool A: Thunderbirds, Avengers, Nile Rapids, Kitgum Queens