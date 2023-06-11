Warriors pounce on Elgon Wolves for final spot

Warriors Rugby Club will look back at the last seven days and feel blessed. From the verge of being denied the chance to return to the top flight to moving a win closer to the promised land, the Nile Special Rugby Premiership.

Only seven days back, Warriors had lost 15-10 to Elgon Wolves in the Championship semifinal but the manner in which they had been defeated called for a closer look.

Warriors felt undone by Elgon Wolves for fielding over seven ineligible players, thus presenting their case to the Uganda Rugby Union (URU) executive committee.

Elgon Wolves were found guilty after two days of deliberation, forcing URU to nullify their win and set up a rematch on fair grounds. The rematch was music to Warriors’ ears who had had fears of URU letting the 15-10 result stand.

Kinyai Masterclass

With the players in question out, Elgon Wolves looked a shadow of last Saturday’s side and Warriors pounced with Hamzah Kinyai taking charge at Dam Waters, Jinja.

The center scored a try, converted it and added a penalty to make it 13-0 at the break.

He carried on the one man show into the second half to make it a hat trick of tries, he also added another penalty and conversion to garner him 26 match points. Halfback Simon Peter Nyeko also added a try to complete the 31-9 victory.

Warriors are now a victory away from returning to the top flight but they have Kitante Eagles in their way for the July 17 final at a venue to be announced later.

Kitante beat Gulu Falcons 21-11 in their semifinal to make it to the final in only their third year of existence.

Both sides have over a month of preparations for the already much anticipated final that could go either way with premiership status at stake.

Nile Special Rugby Premiership

Semifinal results

Warriors 31-9 Elgon Wolves

Kitante Eagles 21-11 Gulu City Falcons

Final