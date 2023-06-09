Warriors win appeal, force Elgon Wolves replay

The writing was on the wall the moment center referee, Ronald Wutimber, signaled for the end of the championship semifinal that saw Elgon Wolves beat Warriors 15-10. Wolves had won on pitch but a quick background check changed that all.

The Warriors camp had seen enough and decided to act on finding out Elgon Wolves had fielded up to eight ineligible players namely Brighton Bakasa, Eric Omondi Omore, Eliphas Simiyu Alemba, Ibrahim Otieno, Alvin Ichodo, Ibrahim Bakujo and Kelvin Bukala.

The Uganda Rugby Union (URU) executive committee sat and found Warriors’ complaint valid, nullifying last Saturday’s result to set up a replay on fair grounds.

“The Appeals committee therefore found that Elgon Wolves RC and EURA were in breach of Regulation 4.5.6 Only a Player who is currently registered with a Union shall be able to participate in competitions organized, recognized or sanctioned by that Union” read part of the verdict in a statement signed off by URU secretary Peter Odong.

Elgon Wolves pleaded their innocence on grounds that three of the mentioned players are students in Uganda while the other three are businessmen in the Elgon region.

The side also admitted not cross checking whether the mentioned players were attached to Kenyan Clubs, Homeboyz RFC and Sigalagala RFC, in the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) in the same calendar period as the Championship run.

It was also noted that eight Elgon Wolves did not have International Transfer Certificates (ITCs) despite taking part in games.

“The eight players will not play the rematch, we shall only allow those that had been registered as part of Elgon Wolves’ 40 man squad before the tournament started,” Odong confirmed to Daily Monitor.

The players in question are exonerated on grounds they lacked guidance from URU. The replay pushes the championship final that was to be played tomorrow to July 17.

Nile Special Rugby Premiership

Promotion semifinals

Saturday

Warriors vs. Elgon Wolves 3pm, Jinja

Nullified result