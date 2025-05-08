Where Pirates-Hippos final will be won, lost

The stage is set for an epic showdown as Stanbic Black Pirates and Jinja Hippos lock horns in a Nile Special Rugby Premiership final that promises fireworks at the Kings Park Arena in Bweyogerere.

This game will be a show of might with each side ready to bring their A-side. Hippos have made headlines with their scrum but Pirates have stood tall with their flying wingers and fly-half William Nkore.

This game is clearly stacked with enough game-changers. As we get ready for this fixture, here's a breakdown of the crucial areas to watch:

Fahad Maido vs. Ariho Muhumuza

The scrum has dominated debate over the last few weeks and with Hippos bragging of possessing the toughest, this will be a focal point. Hippos’ loose-head Fahad Maido will be facing off against Pirates’ experienced tight-head Ariho Muhumuza. Maido has been a rock for Hippos, offering power and consistency, while Muhumuza’s low drive and technique are battle-tested. The clash between loose-head and tight-head props is a critical one as even a small win in this area could sway penalties and field position in the final.

Fahad Maido is a wrecking bull at the breakdown. PHOTO/EDDIE CHICCO

William Nkore vs. Yassin Waiswa

The fly-half battle is a classic pitting Pirates’ William Nkore and Yassin Waiswa who are the league’s top point scorers with 173 and 164 points respectively. Nkore is a calm orchestrator who punishes mistakes with his boot while Waiswa is a more unpredictable playmaker who has scored six tries and hitting crucial drop goals including two against Kobs in the semis. In this tactical duel, how well each fly-half controls the game, from set plays to pressure kicks, will have a major impact on the final outcome.

Julius Opiyo vs. Moses Zziwa

Hippos' lock Julius Opiyo, a dominant presence in the air, faces Pirates’ Moses Zziwa, a master at spoiling opposition lineouts. Opiyo brings height and leadership as he consistently wins clean ball for Hippos while Zziwa thrives on disrupting opposition throws. This aerial battle will be key in gaining territory and possession in the tight moments of the game.

Okello, Kisiga vs. Hippos' back-three shuffle

Pirates’ dynamic wingers, Jeremiah Okello and Timothy Kisiga, have been lethal all season, scoring nine tries each. Okello, in particular, is a constant threat with his pace and finishing ability. Hippos will counter with either Tony ‘Polisi’ Khadambi or Brighton Bakasa, both offering different threats. Their ability to stop Okello and Kisiga in open play will be crucial.

Few players score with as much ease and regularity as Kisiga (with ball). PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE

Rujumba vs his past