Why Heathens and Kobs should worry about Pirates

Last Saturday saw the Stanbic Black Pirates land their second league title since inception in 1996, it came on the same grounds they celebrated the first one in 2018 but this one was way more satisfying for some reason despite dropping a game, the 30-25 loss to Kobs at Kings Park.

For ages, Pirates were touted as that rich kid in school who never gets his grades right even after their parents provide the best facilitation.

The quick fixes that saw dip into their pockets to get big money signings from as far as Kenya but yielded no results bar that 2007 Uganda Cup title that saw them break their silverware duck.

When they added the league in 2018, a big part of the rugby fraternity thought the title had more to do with what was happening in the other two camps of Heathens and Kobs.

The latter was struggling with an awful season to finish third while Heathens were rebuilding in a season they finished fifth, their worst return in the league.

Genesis



But at the same time many forgot that Pirates’ four-year project kick started by Anthony Kinene after surviving relegation in 2014 had come of age under Bobby Musinguzi.

The likes of Conrad Wanyama, Ivan Magomu, Timothy Kisiga, Baron Kasozi, Ivan Bulime, Isaac Massanganzira, Raymond Emanzi, Nathan Bwambale, Musa Muwonge, Isaac Rujumba and Desire Ayera among others had grown hands strong enough to lift that much needed title.

Marvin Odongo as skipper, the same man who got it done as coach this time around with new champions in Umar Daff, Ivan Kabagambe, Humphrey Tashobya, Moses Zziwa, Alex Aturinda, Arnold Atukunda, Stephen Alul, Moses Olweny, Moses Olupot ,Eric Mula and Sydney Gongodyo who has a case for the Nile Special Premiership player of the season.

The jury was out as Pirates were tasked to defend the league title the next year but it never came to pass. They had to wait for another five years.

This title race was way tougher than that of 2018 as both Heathens and Kobs were firing but Pirates convincingly extinguished their shots at the title.

They beat Heathens home and away, lost one to Kobs in a close encounter but made up for it on the last day in style.

Call it a fluke and you qualify for admission at a mental facility. It could have taken another five years to land another title but the next one cannot take that long, it is surely on the way.

“We want to win it more regularly because our time has come and we are going to dominate. We are not going anywhere,” captain Magomu said.

His coach, Odongo, has laid the marker down, already plotting for a title defence. It’s not only the league title they are looking at winning more often but everything. “The plan is to defend our league title, win the 7s and the Uganda Cup,” he said when hosted by NTV Sport Knights on Monday.

Home turf

Moving to their own home, Kings Park Arena in Bweyogerere, has been their biggest blessing. From training on half a pitch with a dictated schedule at Legends Rugby Club to putting paces together on a bigger turf at their time.

Away from having a home, they have the most vibrant fan base that grows by the day.

In Stanbic Bank, they have a sponsor capable of moving mountains, their financial capacity is up there with the biggest brands in the land.

In March as the two parties renewed their partnership, Andrew Mashanda, the Chief Executive for Stanbic Uganda Holdings Limited (SUHL) talked of a marriage beyond the pitch but all the way to improving player welfare and life after rugby. Mashanda also talked of a bigger package in future.