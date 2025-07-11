Why Jinja Hippos must heed from Busoga United tale

In the heartbeat of eastern Uganda, Jinja’s sports clubs have often punched above their weight, producing brilliant moments that inspire pride across Busoga and the whole region.

But time and again, their ambitions have been undone by deep-seated governance wrangles and confusing claims of ownership. Now, as Jinja Hippos wades into a deepening power struggle, the memory of Busoga United’s painful collapse grows increasingly relevant.

Over a decade ago, Busoga United was born from a promising merger of school-based and community-driven efforts. The club has since fallen from the national leagues (UPL and FBL) and now languishes in the lower tiers after years of damaging infighting. Not even Fufa and the Busoga Kingdom late intervention could stop the collapse.

Jinja Hippos, a rising rugby powerhouse in the country, may be walking down the same road unless it learns quickly.

One-man show

Hippos’ current crisis exploded just months after its previous greatest success, where they finished second in the 2024 Nile Special Rugby Premiership.

A season earlier, they had finished second in the regular season and third overall, and were now primed for even more greatness. A new executive, elected in November 2024 under the Uganda Rugby Union’s vice president Eric Butiime’s watch, was supposed to solidify the gains.

Joshua Wakabi and Joab Tamiti were handed over the reins together with their new team. But within weeks, the club’s founder, Jonan Manzi who had organized the electoral process and ushered in the new executive, returned, annulled the elections, banned officials and reappointed himself chairman.

Why? Because Manzi insists the club belongs to him and to Illumina Uganda Limited, the company he claims funded and register Hippos in 2013.

“If anyone wants ownership, they must buy shares,” he said in a previous interview. “We have 1,000 shares. Each costs Shs500,000. That’s the model.”

In this, Manzi mirrors the story of Madam Dinah Nyago, the founder of Busoga United. In 2013, as head teacher of Jinja SSS, Nyago led a coalition of teachers, the school and old students to acquire Kirinya United before merging it into Kirinya-Jinja SSS. At first, it was the school and by extension, the students and their parents, bankrolling the team. Parents contributed Shs10, 000 each as part of school fees.

But when Nyago stepped down as head teacher to head for politics, a dispute was triggered.

The school believed it had ownership claims over the club, but records at the Uganda Registration Services Bureau and Fufa showed Nyago owned 51%, 35% for the school, with minor shares held by her close associates and just two percent allocated to the Busoga Kingdom.

Yet even those official documents were disputed. Nyago later told a Fufa-UPL meeting that the Busoga Kingdom “has never been shareholders in the club.” Her remarks at that time cast further doubt on how clubs present themselves publicly versus what is filed behind closed doors.

When financial hardship set in, Nyago handed over operational power to former chief executive Hassan Takoowa, who began efforts to take full control. Just like Manzi, Nyago later returned to reclaim the club. And while she legally won, the team almost lost everything including the fans later on. Takoowa was left reeling from losses of personal money he and his friends had invested.

Stakeholders or spectators?

A similar disconnect is now unfolding at Hippos. A majority of players have sided with Wakabi’s executive while refusing to represent the Manzi-led team that Uganda Rugby Union currently recognizes.

The fan base, too, is split in two. Many supporters back Wakabi’s executive because they paid Shs100, 000 to become official club members, a fee that gave them voting rights. That membership came with a sense of dignity and participation in which they believed they owned a piece of the club’s future.

In Busoga United’s case, it was a more painful lesson. Parents who had contributed to the club’s budget for years through school fees were eventually told they had no stake and no right to make decisions. That betrayal lingered.

The contrast is stark as fans at Hippos feel they bought into democracy, while at Busoga United, they were reminded it was never theirs.

A governance crisis

The Uganda Rugby Union finds itself in an increasingly tricky spot. It supervised the elections that brought Wakabi and his team to power, but by May, they had ordered the club to revert to its 2013 constitution therefore effectively empowering Manzi.

At the URU annual general meeting, which happened just hours after Wakabi and his exco financed the club to that historic final at King’s Park, Wakabi was barred from attending. URU technical director Ramsey Olinga reportedly told him the Union recognizes Manzi as the club’s official representative.

There was also another twist. The club that was playing under the name ‘Jinja Hippos’ was now ‘Hippos’ therefore eliminating the original identity. Kirinya-Jinja SSS changed to ‘Busoga United’ to find an identity.

In practice, the recognized Manzi’s executive no longer commands the players or the majority of fans. The Union’s position, while perhaps legally tidy, has added to the turmoil. Wakabi's faction was invited and participated in the Gorilla Sevens invitational tournament under Jinja Hippos brand with most players intact

Just as Fufa was dragged into the Busoga United case, URU now faces the challenge of navigating this conflict of contested leadership and growing public frustration. Its next move could shape both Hippos’ future and its own credibility.

Jonan Manzi.

A founder’s dilemma

There is no question that Manzi sacrificed a lot for Hippos. He cleared rent at Dam Waters, paid for repairs, bought equipment and traveled to Kenya and Rwanda with his players.

“In the first year alone, I spent over Shs188m,” he says. “By 2017, I had spent more than Shs250m.” But like Dinah Nyago, his deep investment became a justification for retaining disproportionate control.

“I’m the trustee,” he says, “and as of now, we don’t have members. The new executive’s membership expired on December 31. If you’re not a member, you can’t hold office.”

The interim committee currently under him does not meet the same criteria either leaving behind a logic that unnerves fans-turned-members because it creates the impression that everything can be undone at will and that participation is a privilege, not a right like it was stated earlier before subscription.

False sense of community

Both Hippos and Busoga United marketed themselves as “community clubs.” At Busoga, this meant aligning with the kingdom and the community and drawing support from the school. At Hippos, it meant encouraging fans to turn up, register, vote and feel like stakeholders.

But in both cases, community ownership turned out to be a mirage. At Busoga United, the moment things got difficult, the Kingdom pulled out and the school withdrew support. At Hippos, Manzi is doing the same as he calls back his powers, rewrites the constitution and resets the boardroom at will.

“The message is dangerous that in Busoga sports, founders don't build for the community but build despite it,” one fan who has supported both clubs says. At its best, Busoga pulled crowds and revenue; at its worst, the stands were empty, training was irregular and matchday lineups incomplete.

Jinja Hippos still has hope. The team is performing, the fan base is passionate and the players are united in their desire for stable and accountable leadership. But the clock is ticking.

The lesson from Busoga United is that you can win a battle and still lose the war. You can reclaim paperwork and titles but never reclaim trust once it’s broken. Simple fallouts have already led to splits, as dissatisfied but valuable stakeholders moved to start Tororo Community Rugby and Kakira RFC.

Manzi’s commitment to Hippos is unquestionable but commitment must now give way to structure. Governance isn’t about who started the club but about who and how it is sustained. And if Hippos is to remain a community beacon, it must embrace systems that protect all stakeholders not just shareholders. The club has grown big enough to accommodate everyone and more.

The fall of Busoga United wasn’t sudden. It was a slow, public collapse driven by ego, opacity and the unwillingness to share power. Jinja Hippos is teetering at the edge of a similar fate.

The solution isn’t to rewrite constitutions or reclaim titles in court. It’s to build systems that balance legacy with democracy and vision with inclusion.

Busoga United was once that symbol of regional pride but it’s now a case study in how not to run a club. Hippos still has a chance to write a different ending but the question is: will it learn in time?

Profile

Name: Jinja Hippos

Home ground: Dams Waters ground, Jinja

Founded: 2013

Promoted to topflight: 2018

League positions: 9th in 2018, 7th in 2019, 5th in 2020, 4th in 2022, 4th 2023, 3rd in 2024 and 2nd in 2025

Busoga United profile

Founded – 2013

Promoted to UPL in 2016

Relegated from UPL in 2024

Relegated from Fufa Big League in 2025