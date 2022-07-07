Wokorach penalties edge Africa Cup thriller

Rugby Cranes dug into their reserves to beat Senegal 30-29 at the ongoing Africa Cup in France yesterday.

France-back ace Philip Wokorach kicked two late penalties to seal the victory in Marseille. The two sides were knocked out of the running for the 2023 Rugby World Cup on Saturday. Coach Fred Mudoola’s side lost 42-7 to Kenya in their quarterfinal while Algeria advanced 35-12 at the expense of Senegal.

They were reduced to fighting for placement positions between fifth and eighth. Like the last meeting between the two sides in 2017 which Uganda won 17-16 in Dakar, this was a nail-biting contest. You expected an even stronger Senegal this year after delivering the shock of the 2021 Africa Cup when they beat Kenya 20-19 in Nairobi. The West Africans fired the first salvo taking a 7-0 lead. Uganda responded with two tries – one each to flanker Jacob Ocen and right wing Wokorach. The latter converted both for 14-7 lead. A Wokorach penalty provoked a response from Senegal who assumed the game 26-17.

Uganda then scored a converted try and a penalty to go up 27-26. Senegal bisected the posts for 29-27 before Wokorach warmed Uganda’s hearts with the winning penalty late in the game.

Mudoola made three changes from the team that started the quarterfinal defeat to Kenya. Ochen, who also scored a try against the east African neighbours, started ahead of Mark Omoding.