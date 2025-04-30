Wolves dash own hopes as Mongers, Warriors near survival

It’s becoming painfully clear that Elgon Wolves may have taken the leap into the Nile Special Rugby Premiership before they were truly ready.

From internal disorganization to glaring absences on the bench during games, the Mbale-based outfit has struggled to prove its worth in the topflight and things hit a new low over the weekend.

As their fans clung to fading hope during the home leg of their relegation playoff against the Warriors, the Wolves imploded in the most avoidable way possible.

The team failed to provide a fit ambulance at Busamaga Grounds, forcing referee Maxwell Ebonga to call off the match and award a walkover to the visiting Warriors.

“They provided an ambulance, but it lacked 16 mandatory requirements including a medical professional to accompany it and even their own team doctor,” revealed a Uganda Rugby Union (URU) official.

“Their attempt to find an alternative yielded at around 4:30 pm but that was a little too late and fell outside the acceptable window,” he added.

The blunder handed Warriors a 20-0 walkover lead ahead of the return leg this Saturday at Legends Rugby Grounds. Wolves have since lodged a petition requesting the match be rescheduled but expectations are low and they must now prepare for a monumental task to overturn the deficit.

In the other relegation clash, Plascon Mongers took a significant step toward safety after scheming a decent 28-14 victory away at Kitante over Kampani Eagles. The Entebbe-based side returns home with a cushion and the momentum to finish the job.

Meanwhile, in the Eastern Uganda Rugby Union League final, debutants Kakira Lions are eyeing Njeru Hurricanes’ scalp in what promises to be a fierce contest at Mubs Grounds on Saturday. The winner will join Makerere Impis, who edged out Rams 14-13 in the Central Uganda Rugby League final.

The four regional champions, including those from the Western and Northern zones, will square off in the upcoming Nile Special Core Status playoff, with the top two earning promotion to the Premiership next season.

Eastern Regional final at 4pm

Kakira Lions vs. Njeru Hurricanes, Mubs Grounds, Jinja

NILE SPECIAL RUGBY PREMIERSHIP

Relegation playoffs

Second legs (3pm)

Warriors vs. Elgon Wolves, Legends

Mongers vs. Kampani Eagles, Entebbe