Zimbabwe qualify for Rugby World Cup

Zimbabwe have qualified for the Men’s Rugby World Cup for the first time in 34 years after defeating Namibia 30-28 a classic Rugby Africa Cup final on Sunday, 19 July, denying their great a rivals an eighth straight appearance at the Webb Ellis Cup.

The Sables sealed their place at the Men’s Rugby World Cup Australia 2027 with a commendable all-round performance throughout the tournament, but it was the victory over Namibia that was all the sweeter.

Namibia had been to the World Cup in 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019 and 2023 – dominating with an iron-grip.

It all ended this Saturday as Zimbabwe was lead by a brace of tries from the steely centre Kudzai Mashawi as well as a breakaway five-pointer by the piercing out-side centre Brandon Mudzekenyedzi.

The outstanding Ian Prior, Zimbabwe’s flyhalf, put over 15 points in another wonderful shift by the veteran 34-year-old halfback. He was voted Player-of-the Tournament.

Lock Godfrey Muzanargwo, colossal in Zimbabwe’s second row, was named man-of-the-match.

Namibia and flanker and captain Prince Goaseb brought Namibia back in the game, and another late try, but the weren’t able to break down Zimbabwe’s rearguard.

It will be Zimbabwe’s third appearance at the Men’s Rugby World Cup. Zimbabwe was the only African team at the first World Cup in 1987 by invitation, before they qualified for the 1991 tournament.

Namibia will remain in Kampala for another week to take on the United Arab Emirates in a decisive play-off. The UAE finished as runners-up in the 2025 Asia Rugby Emirates Men’s Championship.

The 2025 Rugby Africa Cup featured eight of the continent’s top teams, Uganda, Namibia, Kenya, Morocco, Algeria, Cote d’Ivoire, Senegal, and 2024 champions Zimbabwe, competing in a knockout tournament for the African spot at the Rugby World Cup, the winner will also qualify for the second division of the Nations Cup.

Notably, with all qualification set to conclude by the end of 2025, a first in Men’s Rugby World Cup history, all participating teams will be confirmed ahead of the Rugby World Cup 2027 Draw.