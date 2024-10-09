Akii-Bua Stadium construction finally set to commence

The First Lady and Minister for Education and Sports Janet Kataha Museveni is scheduled to sign and launch the construction of Akii Bua Olympic Stadium in Lira City in memory of Uganda’s first Olympic gold medalist, John Charles Akii Bua.

This follows the completion by the Ministry of Education and Sports, the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, the Solicitor General and the National Council of Sports, of all the legal and financial documentation with commitments necessary for the selected contractor, an Egyptian firm, SAMCO National Construction Company to undertake the project which is scheduled to take 18-22 months.

This is one of the key projects in Lango sub region that President Yoweri Museveni pledged in 2010 and the government has allocated approximately Sh550b towards the project. Sh100b has been made available by the Ministry of Finance.

Akii Bua Olympic Stadium, when completed is one of the stadia in Uganda, according to State Minister for Sports, Peter Ogwang, identified to host the African Cup of Nations 2027.

The Project shall comprise a complete structure with all auxiliary facilities, associated installations and services.

The Main components of the project include:

1. Main Stadium (20,000-seater with Athletic track)

2. 2 Training Facilities (Track & Field with at least 2 changing rooms)

3. A 2,000-seater Multi-Sport Indoor Stadium

4. 25 Meter Semi-Olympic Size Swimming Pool

5. Outdoor stadia (Basketball/Netball, Volleyball/Badminton)

6. Open and Closed Car Park (1,000 cars)

7. Spectator Piazza

8. Related Infrastructure Works within the site boundary (Electricity, Water, ICT, Sewerage/wastewater treatment plant)

9. Exterior Works (Hard and Soft Landscaping)

10. Perimeter Fencing and Security Systems

Others are Mandela National Stadium, Namboole in Wakiso district, and Hoima City Stadium which is currently under construction in Mparo, Hoima District.

Project Background

On April 7, 2023, the Confederation of African Football (Caf) revealed the hosts for the 2025 and 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournaments.

The joint bid (Pamoja) from East African Nations Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania secured the rights to host the 2027 edition. As the event will take place across three countries, it was suggested that each country provide three stadiums, totaling nine venues, marking the highest number of stadiums for a single edition.

For over a year and a half now, Uganda’s preparations to co-host the Afcon are frustratingly behind schedule and it remains to be seen if the 2 stadiums will be completed in time for Caf approval to host the tournament.