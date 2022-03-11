'As long as we have a bus we will be there', says Chelsea's Tuchel

Chelsea's German head coach Thomas Tuchel applauds as he celebrates at the end of the English Premier League football match between Norwich City and Chelsea at Carrow Road Stadium in Norwich, eastern England, on March 10, 2022. PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Abramovich was one of seven more oligarchs slapped with new British restrictions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Thomas Tuchel has vowed Chelsea will not be destroyed by the sanctions on Blues owner Roman Abramovich that plunged the European champions into turmoil before their 3-1 win at Norwich on Thursday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.