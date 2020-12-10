Byekwaso privileged, hopes to lead Hippos at Afcon 2021

By ISMAIL KIGONGO More by this Author



In August 2018, coach Peter Onen led the Uganda U17 national team to the Cecafa U17 title, beating Ethiopia 3-1 in the final in Tanzania.

Striker Abdul Wahad Iddi netted a brace and Samson Kasozi bagged the other. Onen was ecstatic and his employers, Fufa, felt the same, hosting the team to a luncheon.

The tournament also acted as a qualifier for the 2019 U17 Africa Cup of Nations, also held in Tanzania.

Weeks to the tournament, Fufa ditched Onen for Ghanaian Paa Fabin Kwesi.

Fufa thought they could tap into the latter’s knowledge having taken his home country to the quarterfinals of the 2017 U17 World Cup in India. The top four in the U17 Afcon would qualify for the World Cup.

The federation is back in the same spot. Coach Morley Byekwaso has done ‘an Onen’ – and yes, his team was also hosted to a breakfast.

Primarily objective

He won the U20 Cecafa Championship last week in Tanzania to qualify for the 2021 U20 Afcon in Mauritania. That Afcon event is a World Cup qualifier.

Ordinarily, Byekwaso has delivered on his primary objective – to deliver the team to Mauritania 2021. “The next baton is about preparing the team to win the Afcon U20 finals and not just qualifying,” Fufa president Moses Magogo stated upon receiving the team.

“We want to prepare you as great players by winning at the continent and qualifying for the world cup,” he added.



But, will Byekwaso be the right man for the job when the real business starts? “I am privileged to lead the team to success,” Byekwaso noted recently. “I think it (qualification) will stimulate us (coaches) because we want to build our game so much. Every Ugandan coach would want to be at the Afcon so I hope I will be there. Many of our coaches are ready for that level.”

The former Uganda Cranes midfielder is conscious to the endorsement of Fufa. “I thank the federation for the support and trust in me,” Byekwaso said.

His success yet again opens the Pandora’s Box about the choice between local and foreign coaches.

THE BENCH

Head Coach:

Morley Byekwaso

Assistant Coach & Fitness: Simeon Masaba

Goalkeeping Coach: Stephen

Billy Kiggundu

Team Physio:

Michael Lule

