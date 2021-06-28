 Caf matches: St Mary’s once again to the rescue

By Andrew Mwanguhya More by this Author

Vipers’ St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende, will for the foreseeable future continue bailing out Ugandan football.

They have previously given KCCA and the national team a home when the duo had none for elite matches, the most recent being the Uganda Cranes Afcon qualifier against Burkina Faso.

Kitende will continue that rescue mission when the 2021/22 continental football kicks off later in the year.

Continental football body Caf have completed a list of venues to host the 2021/22 Caf Champions League, Confederation Cup and Super Cup matches.

The venues are rated in categories 1, 2, 3 and 4 in order of meeting required standards.

Champions League and Confederation Cup semi finals, finals, as well as Caf Super Cup will only be held in category 1 stadiums.

St Mary’s Kitende, the only local stadium listed, is rated in category 3 – can host preliminary and group stage matches.

Loose ends to tie

Should Fufa apply the 75 percent force majeure rule to declare Express league champions now, or the Red Eagles simply hold on and clinch it if the competition resumes, they will host their Champions League matches at Kitende.

The same is true for URA or landlords Vipers should the league resume and any of them dislodge Express from the top.

Vipers and Express are also in the semifinals of the Stanbic Uganda Cup, where the winners will represent the country in the Confederation Cup.

“But don’t forget, Fifa and Caf asked Vipers management to work on the connecting roads,” reminded Vipers spokesperson Abdu Wasike.

“Our call to government to help us out remains. We wanted to work on them in 2018, but we were blocked.”

Vipers charges a local club about Shs2.5m to host their games at Kitende, while an international game earns them a minimum of $5,000 (about Shs20m).

