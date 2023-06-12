Ex-Uganda Cranes midfielder Kyambadde dead

Willy Kyambadde is dead. The former Express, KCCA and Uganda Cranes midfielder passed on Monday morning.



Reports indicate that Kyambadde slid and fell to his death at his home in Kawempe, a Kampala suburb.



This is where he was made through the once renowned Kawempe Youth Football Association (Kayofa).



Kyambadde would go on to win league titles with Express in 1995 and 1996 under coach Jimmy Muguwa Jimmy Muguwa (RIP) & Dragan Popadic respectively.



The Red Eagles also won the Uganda Cup in 1995. That remains the club’s only league and cup double. Kyambadde fuelled it with his dribbling.



The centre of a tug-of-war between Express and KCCA thereafter, he joined the latter then returned to the former.



During this time, his problems with alcohol addiction had started to manifest but still had the skill to aid Express’ new two Uganda Cup titles in 2001 and 2003.



He then moved to Vietnam and played for several clubs there.



The Vietnamese were so mesmerised by Kyambadde that they named him ‘The Black Maradona’. His bulging waist line of this poet was not an issue for them.



In the Far East, he was the closest imitation to 1986 Argentina World Cup winning legend Diego Armando Maradona.



That name tells you everything you may need to know about Kyambadde.



Ironically, Maradona died in 2020 after a long three-decade public battle with drug addiction and alcohol at the age of 60.



Rest in Peace Kyambadde!

