Giants primed to collide at Fufa Drum penultimate stage

Fans came out in big numbers for their regions. PHOTO/COURTSEY 

By  Denis Bbosa

monitor

What you need to know:

The elimination round served no upsets with Ankole, Kigezi, Busoga and Bunyoro powering through the double legged encounters to join the elite group phase.

The stage is set for the best performing  Fufa Drum provinces to face off for slots in the quarterfinals.

Group C that has reigning kings West Nile, Busoga and Bugisu seems to be the pot of death though the former still look like hot favourites to emerge as the best.

It is expected to be too close to call in Group B where last season's finalists Lango will face off with Kampala and Kigezi.

There will be a tug of war in Group B as inaugural winners Buganda battle Tooro and Bunyoro as will be the case in Group A where former winners Acholi, Ankole and Teso will lock horns.

According to Aisha Nalule, the Fufa Drum organising secretary, games  at the group stage will be played on a home and away basis with each team guaranteed to play six games.

The best two teams from each group will progress to the quarterfinals. The games at this level will also be played on a home and away basis with the winners on aggregate advancing to the semifinals.

Eyes on Busoga

Under Charles Ayeikho, Busoga province's neat assemblage of mainly Bul and Busoga United players has threatened to unleash a. force to reckon with.

The team gets goals from everywhere  which expounds their 7-2 mauling of karamoja at the qualifying stage.

Midfielders Ibrahim Kazindula, Laban Tibita and Jerome Kirya have joined forces  with forwards Joel Madondo,  Richard Wandyaka and Boban Zirintusa to turn Busoga into an attack minded side aiming for honours.

Their defensive trio of Kenneth Ssemakula, Pascal Ngobi and Bakali Magumba also promises to  push the province to greater heights.

Fufa Drum tournament
Results

Karamoja  1-3 Busoga
Busoga advances 7-2 on aggregate

Kigezi 2-0 Rwenzori
Kigezi advances 3-0 on aggregate

Sebei 1-0 Bunyoro
Bunyoro advances 3-1 on aggregate

Ankole 0-0  Bukedi
Ankole advances 2-0 on aggregate

Groups

Group A: Teso, Ankole, Acholi

Group B: Lango, Kampala, Kigezi

Group C: Busoga, West Nile, Bugisu

Group D: Bunyoro, Tooro, Buganda

