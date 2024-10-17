Holders SC Villa near squeaky bum time

Reigning StarTimes Uganda Premier League champions SC Villa have left their fans on the edge after blowing hot and cold in the initial stages of the campaign.

With the Jogoos' inconsistent performances raising a red flag, especially with their heavy reliance on the league Most Valuable Player (MVP Patrick Kakande), their date with Soltilo Bright Stars on Friday at Wankulukuku Stadium ultimately has turned into a dicey affair.

In fact, If the 17-time league kings don't hastily style up and develop a solid plan B, they risk more than just another disappointing result—it could cost them their chance at the title retention bid.

To turn the tide, playmaker Kakande must rediscover the magical wand that seemed to vanish during the 2-1 loss to Vipers at the St Mary's Stadium-Kitende a fortnight ago.

His creativity and flair, coupled with combination with Ronald Ssekiganda and Hakim Kiwanuka, might be crucial in breaking down Soltilo Bright Stars' aggressive and solid stance if they are to be victorious.

With only six points secured from their first three matches, a victory would not only boost their confidence but also close the gap on table leaders KCCA, who currently sit at ten points.

Jogoos coach Morley Byekwaso faces the critical task of devising alternative goal-getting routes if his team is to overcome their lukewarm start to the season.

The reliance on South Sudanese forward Francis Onekalit, who has yet to find the back of the net, is becoming increasingly concerning.

Kitara dare Lions

In the other tense encounter at Kakyeka Stadium, Brian Ssenyondo’s free-falling Kitara, who have managed just one win so far, will be hoping for a spark from the Cranes dynamic duo of Denis Omedi and Jude Ssemugabi.

Against Livingstone Mbabazi's revived Ankole Lions that shocked Bul 2-0 in Najjembe, the striking duo has to turn up with polished scoring boots and devoid of national team fatigue to calm the growing fears of anxious fans who are eager for a turnaround in fortunes.

Second-placed Nec, sitting on nine points from four matches, has a golden opportunity to leapfrog KCCA if they can secure a victory against visiting Maroons at Lugogo.

However, Nec coach Hussein Mbalangu must be cautious in his game approach, ensuring they avoid the disaster that unfolded during their recent 2-1 loss to Express at Nakivubo.

Sleeping giants

URA and Bul - billed as title favorites at the season's start clash at Nakivubo Stadium with both teams on a quest for answers regarding their disappointing false starts.

Despite their significant investments during the player transfer window, neither side has managed to find the commanding formula just yet.

The floodlights duel presents a critical opportunity for Alex Isabirye (URA) and Bul's beleaguered coach Abbey Kikomeko to reassess their strategies and ignite their campaigns, as the pressure mounts to deliver results that match their pre-season aspirations.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Friday fixtures - 4pm

NEC vs. Maroons, Lugogo

Mbarara City vs. Kitara, Kakyeka Stadium-Mbarara

SC Villa vs. Soltilo Bright Stars, Wankulukuku