Isabirye resigns in apparent ‘pre-emptive strike’

Alex Isabirye has jumped before being pushed by opting to resign as Vipers coach on Wednesday.

His decision came only a few hours prior to a scheduled appearance before a disciplinary committee on Thursday after he absconded from training.

Isabirye lasted a grand total of 13 games at the club, putting the finishing touches to the first league and cup double.

He was the third coach in the last one year having replaced Brazilian Beto Bianchi whose spell is forgettable.

Vipers, whose owner Lawrence Mulindwa is never shy to sack coaches, had started the season with Robert Oliviera, another Brazilian. He left for Tanzania’s Simba.

In his resignation letter, the former Bul coach laid bare his frustrations mainly centering on his job being undermined by the club administration.