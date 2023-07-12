Isabirye resigns in apparent ‘pre-emptive strike’
What you need to know:
Alex Isabirye has jumped before being pushed by opting to resign as Vipers coach on Wednesday.
His decision came only a few hours prior to a scheduled appearance before a disciplinary committee on Thursday after he absconded from training.
Isabirye lasted a grand total of 13 games at the club, putting the finishing touches to the first league and cup double.
He was the third coach in the last one year having replaced Brazilian Beto Bianchi whose spell is forgettable.
Vipers, whose owner Lawrence Mulindwa is never shy to sack coaches, had started the season with Robert Oliviera, another Brazilian. He left for Tanzania’s Simba.
In his resignation letter, the former Bul coach laid bare his frustrations mainly centering on his job being undermined by the club administration.
What Isabirye did is a pre-emptive strike. That disciplinary hearing now “I am writing to confirm my resignation from the position of head coach of Vipers SC due to breach of my contract,” reads the former Uganda Cranes striker’s letter.
“Article 5, Section 3 and 4 of my employment contract, states that I am responsible for endorsing players being recruited and choosing my assistant team/staff in consultation with the club management.
“However, this clause was not honoured and I was not aware of the recruitment of three current members of the team: Raoul Lukusa Kayembe (assistant coach) and two Brazilian Players Giancarlo Lopez and Luis ‘Tinga’ Otavio Santos.”
The next Vipers’ coach will be known in due course.