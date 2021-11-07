'It's our fault': Chelsea frustrated in Burnley draw

Burnley's Ivorian defender Maxwel Cornet (L) vies with Chelsea's English defender Ben Chilwell during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Burnley at Stamford Bridge in London on November 6, 2021. PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Tuchel's side led through Kai Havertz's first half header and were 11 minutes away from moving five points clear at the top before Matej Vydra stunned Stamford Bridge into silence

Thomas Tuchel admitted Chelsea had only themselves to blame as the Premier League leaders were held to a surprise 1-1 draw by struggling Burnley on Saturday.
Tuchel's side led through Kai Havertz's first half header and were 11 minutes away from moving five points clear at the top before Matej Vydra stunned Stamford Bridge into silence.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.