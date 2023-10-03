KCCA bemoan fatigue,Vipers hunt in Lions' den

Three days after giving their all in the botched Caf Confederation Cup, KCCA must recharge their batteries in haste to face stubborn Maroons on Tuesday at the MTN Omondi Stadium-Lugogo.

Sergio Traguil's side must put aside the frustrations of being ejected by Libyan Abu Salim on Saturday to attain their first StarTimes Uganda Premier League win.

"It's not easy to change (the system of play) when you have only two days to recover. I can't change the team because I will be changing the dynamics.

"We did light training (on Sunday) for the ones that didn't play much and we worked on the tactics for a team like Maroons (yesterday)," Traguil said.

Muhammad Ssenfuma's prison Warders held KCCA in the reverse fixture last season and had the audacity of subjecting the Kasasiro Boys to a 1-0 humbling at Luzira earlier in the season.

Traguil says this is a different KCCA with different tactics to avoid a repeat of the same.

"The players felt that they did better and deserved to go to the group stages but they are now very ready for the game (against Maroons).

"This is a different KCCA in this new league season. Maroons are a very difficult team like the rest but we are ready for a tough match," he emphasised.

Muhammad Ssenfuma's Prison Warders have so far beaten Wakiso Giants and drew 1-all with SC Villa while KCCA lost their opening match to Bul in Njeru.

He is anxious to have left-winger Mustafa Kizza in the team 'because he is an intelligent player whose only concern is the fitness issues' but may miss another late signing Emmanuel Loki who has family issues to solve.

"Our challengers are winning points so it is time for real business and start winning games," he said.

The Kasasiro Boys should particularly be wary of Maroons' attacking trident of Abraham Tusubira, Darius Ojok and Fred Amaku that has the potential to unravel their porous backline just as they did to the Jogoos recently.

The Portuguese tactician seems to be ready to stick with rookie goalkeeper Juma Mutebi because he was 'important in organising the defence despite conceding twice (in the 3-3 win over Salem at Kitende).'

Venomous assault

After beating Gaddafi and Arua Hill, reigning champions Vipers go hunting at Kakyeka this afternoon against Wasswa Bbosa's unpredictable Mbarara City that is yet to taste victory.

Vipers Brazilian coach Leonard Neiva will be without injured new signings Eric Kambale, Allan Okello, Fumidor Asiwome and long-term absentee Hillary Mukundane as he seeks to rake maximum points and dislodge table leaders Bul.

He will bank on forwards Yunus Sentamu, Milton Karisa and Mauritanian Muhammed Salem to breach the Ankole Lions defence that has so far conceded one goal.

Neiva has some tough choices to make including deciding on goalkeeperrs Jack Komakech and returning Fabien Mutombora and choosing the most solid midfielder anchor amongst Paul Mbowa, Karim Watambala and Bright Anukani.