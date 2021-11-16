Breaking News: Three suicide bombers carried out Kampala twin explosions- police

Kenya's suspended football boss in court 

Nick Mwendwa (C), President of Football Kenya Federation (FKF), arrives at Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi on November 15, 2021. - The head of Kenya's disbanded national football federation appeared in court on November 15, 2021 over corruption allegations.PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

The head of Kenya's disbanded national football federation appeared in court on Monday over allegations of corruption.
Football Kenya Federation (FKF) boss Nick Mwendwa has been accused of transferring about 8.5 million Kenyan shillings ($76,000, 66,00 euros) of federation money into his own account without any documentation to justify the move.

