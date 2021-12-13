Manchester United to face Atletico Madrid in Champions League last 16 after draw farce

Manchester United's Brazilian midfielder Fred celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on December 5, 2021. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • First legs to be played on February 15-16 and February 22-23 and second legs on March 8-9 and March 15-16

Paris Saint-Germain will play Real Madrid while Liverpool take on Inter Milan in two of the standout ties in the last 16 of the Champions League after an embarrassed UEFA was forced to redo Monday's draw following a "technical problem".

