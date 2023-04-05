Nec seeks to subdue performance pressure

Nec will seek to control nerves on Thursday when they host Kaaro Karungi at Bugolobi Coffee as the Startimes Fufa Big League enters the final bend.

The side that has punched beyond the preseason expectations is now under responsibility stress after falling behind the promotion zones following their 1-all draw in Adjumani last week.

Their coach Michael ‘Skills’ Lukyamuzi, admits his team is under pressure to gain promotion to the topflight. He hopes his players can calm their nerves in the absence of their inspirational captain and top scorer Marvin Kavuma and Brian Mato to get the job done this afternoon.

“It's a difficult place to be in but the boys are getting into better positions,” Lukyamuzi said while admitting that “Those games [that the team lost] were away games, so you expect a lot of pressure but we shall deal with it going forward.”

Nec are fourth on the log with 40 points, one below Police in third and six behind leaders Kitara. Kaaro Karungi is dangling around the red zone with 29 points.

Kitara visit Ndejje

Elsewhere, table leaders Kitara will make another trip to Ndejje University. Games between these two have been explosive with high scores and coming at a time when a whooping 22 goals have been scored at Ndejje’s Arena of Visions.

The University side beat Kitara 5-0 and 3-1 last season before The Royals paid back with a 5-1 thumping in the first leg in Hoima last December.

Ndejje are struggling to fight relegation, sitting just a point above the safety line but can give the table leaders plenty of problems in their backyard.

They have not lost any of their last five league games, beating Northern Gateway (5-0), Kataka (3-2) and Adjumani (3-2), as well as share spoils with Lugazi and third-placed Police.

Mbarara City travel to Kyetume as Police host Luweero United.

StarTimes Fufa Big League

Thursday fixtures – 4 pm

Nec vs. Kaaro Karungi, Bugolobi (Live on Fufa TV)

Kyetume vs. Mbarara City, Nakisunga

Ndejje University vs. Kitara, Ndejje

Police vs. Luweero United, Kavumba

Calvary vs. Soroti City, Yumbe

Kataka vs. Adjumani TC, Mbale