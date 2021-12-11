Salah spoils Gerrard's return to Liverpool

Liverpool's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah (2L) takes a penalty and scores his team's opening goal past Aston Villa's Argentinian goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez (2R) during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Aston Villa at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on December 11, 2021. PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Gerrard said he would gladly sacrifice some of his legendary status among the Liverpool support for a result on his first trip to Anfield as part of the visiting team.
  • Klopp grew increasingly agitated at the officiating of referee Stuart Attwell as Liverpool failed to make their dominance show on the scoreboard. 

Liverpool ensured there was no happy return to Anfield for Steven Gerrard as Mohamed Salah's second-half penalty earned a 1-0 win over Aston Villa.
Gerrard said he would gladly sacrifice some of his legendary status among the Liverpool support for a result on his first trip to Anfield as part of the visiting team.
However, Villa barely laid a glove on the Jurgen Klopp's men, who should have been far more convincing winners as they moved back to within a point of Premier League leaders Manchester City.
Gerrard was welcomed with gentle applause as he emerged from the tunnel, but there was no great fanfare for the man who scored 186 goals in 710 games as a Liverpool player.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.