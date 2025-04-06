'Small team' Kitara take KCCA to dumpsite

Former KCCA striker Patrick Kaddu tormented his former employers, providing a hat-trick of assists and scoring as Kitara thumped KCCA 4-0 in a dominant display in Hoima on Friday.

Kaddu opened the scoring in 20 minutes after Kabon Living sparked an attack down the right, flicking the ball to Titus Ssematimba. The midfielder returned it brilliantly to Kabon, who teed up Kaddu to finish calmly.

Ssematimba was again central to Kitara’s second, his pass picking out Kaddu, who held off his marker before dummying it for an onrushing Jude Ssemugabi. The latter coolly slotted past Mutwalibi Mugolofa in the KCCA goal seven minutes before the break.

KCCA were expected to show some fight after halftime, but it was the hosts who struck again to kill off the game.

The Kasasiro Boys failed to clear Kabon’s corner, with Kaddu reacting first to the loose airborne ball and flicking it into the path of David Ndihabwe, who headed in Kitara’s third five minutes into the second half.

The fourth came in the 70th minute – again with Kaddu at the heart of it. Ssematimba won possession in midfield before releasing Kaddu, who beat the last defender for pace, rounded Mugolofa, and selflessly left the ball for Kabon to tap into an empty net.

The emphatic win – Kitara’s 10th in 22 matches – sees the Hoima-based side leapfrog KCCA into fifth place with 35 points on the StarTimes Uganda Premier League table, one more than the visitors.