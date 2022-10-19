URA tax Busoga heavily, Onen sacked

Coach Paul Kiwanuka was left in a state of despondency with the fans already calling for his head after Busoga United succumbed to a 4-0 beating at the hands of URA in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League in Jinja on Tuesday.

The hosts were unstable from the onset and could have fallen behind as early as the 28th but Andrew Ssekandi stretched to his limits to block Hudu Mulikyi’s thunderous effort. But that was all Ssekandi could pull as the Tax Collectors mounted attacks that yielded three quick-fire goals inside seven minutes.

First, Livin Kabon curled in from a free kick on the 35th minute, then Derrick Nsibambi buried a rebounder off an Ibrahim Dada’s effort before George Senkaaba slammed in another stunner, from Kabon’s brilliant assist. Kabon sealed his brace and man of the match at the hour mark to give Sam Timbe his first win of the season.

“We’ve been unlucky and also lost concentration in our first games but worked on that and reaped today,” Timbe briefly commented after the game. The home fans, whose team has only three points and conceded the most number of goals, could not allow coach Kiwanuka freedom after the game. URA move fifth with five points, two behind Bul.

Onen out

But while Kiwanuka might live to fight another day, newcomers Blacks Power rolled off the sack race Peter Onen with coach Hussein Mbalangu.

Onen had spent slightly over 100 days but lasted only 180 minutes in charge of the team in the topflight losing 5-0 and 2-0 to Bul and Busoga United.

The club president Agnes Mugena, while unveiling Mbalangu on Tuesday, explained that the team needed a quick remedy for the poor start.

“Our journey so far has been a disappointment,” Mugena said, adding that: “We have painfully allowed our technical team led by Onen to step aside. We looked around and settled on Hussein Mbalangu who comes with a rich background.”

Stars anxious

The clash between Express and Gaddafi was postponed due to a heavy downpour that rendered the Wankuluku turf unplayable.

The match day continues today with Bright Stars hosting UPDF as they look to turn their draws into a win.

The coach Asaph Mwebaze-coached are yet to lose a game but have neither won any, collecting three draws.

"We’re happy for the points picked but we need to turn the draws into wins by scoring goals,” Mwebaze told Daily Monitor. “We have been creating chances but not being decisive in front of goal."

While Bright Stars' attack line worries Mwebaze, his opposite Brian Ssenyondo has managed a goal in all their three matches but his defence bothers him.

The Soldiers have scored five but conceded six to collect on four out of the nine available.



StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Result

Busoga United 0-4 URA

Wednesday fixtures

Express vs. Gadaffi, 2pm