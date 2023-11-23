Vipers sting Tax Collectors in imposing fashion

Leonard Neiva's Vipers offered a resolute reminder of the gulf in potential between themselves and their challengers with a dismissive 2-0 triumph over URA on Thursday night at St Mary's Stadium in Kitende in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

The highly billed encounter turned out to be largely one-sided affair the moment Vipers forward Eric Kambale netted in the eighth minute while Abdu Lumala also finished off a wrapped gift in the 52nd.

URA's newly-appointed gaffer David Obua wanted his side to build from the back and were ruthlessly twice punished for that fumbling under Kitende floodlights.

First, URA left-back Eric Ssenjobe lost possession as he drove forward and that granted Nigerian Abubakar Lawal tge leeway to feed an unmarked Kambale at the edge of the box to thunder home past custodian Fabien Mutombora for Vipers opener.

The second goal had Vipers winger Lumala all alone heading towards the goal as defender Najib Fesali's intended back pass to goalkeeper Dennis Otim froze midway.

Allan Okello's much anticipated debut in the red and black stripes of the Venoms could have gone unnoticed hadn't the fans offered him a thunderous hand clap as he entered towards the end of the match.

The victory enabled Vipers to leapfrog Kitara into second on the log with 17 points from eight matches and also partly healed the wounds inflicted by KCCA in their previous outing at Lugogo.

URA, still a faceless and disenfranchised side under Obua, are eighth with 10 points from eight matches.

At the Gaddafi Arena earlier yesterday, hosts Gaddafi held Joseph Mutyaba's Soltilo Bright Stars to a 2-all draw.

Mubiru era starts

At the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru on Friday, Abdallah Mubiru will return to the KCCA dugout against Busoga United as he kicks off his second spell.

Although he is without suspended striker Muhammad Shaban who has shone the brightest amidst KCCA's self inflicted managerial turmoil, Mubiru believes he can rake maximum points with the available options.

"We can turn things around and start enjoying the game once again.

"We are determined to keep the character that we showed against Vipers and so far I'm happy with the players' response.

"We are facing a team that has taken time to rectify their earlier mistakes and are good at home but we shall fight for victory," Mubiru asserted.

KCCA are second from bottom with four points from seven matches while Abbey Kikomeko's Busoga United that lost to Bright Stars in their last outing at Kavumba are 13th on the log with seven points from the same number of matches.

There will be fireworks at Wankulukuku as James Odoch's Express welcome tricky Maroons just days after the Ramsay Kawooya-less Red Eagles were held to a barren draw by Wakiso Giants.





StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Results

Gaddafi 2-2 Soltilo Bright Stars,



Vipers 2-0 URA

Friday

Busoga United vs. KCCA, 4pm

Fufa Technical Centre-Njeru

Express vs. Maroons, 4pm

Muteesa II Stadium-Wankulukuku

Arua Hill vs. UPDF, 4pm

Paridi Stadium-Arua