5-star Bul, Maroons steal show on KCCA

The opening weekend fixtures of the 2022/23 national football league were made in a way that positioned Ugandan champions SC Vipers and 13-time winners KCCA to hog headlines.

Even more so with the two sides busy offseason transfer activity that saw big names arrive, and the fact that Vipers were supposed to show their strength ahead of their massive Caf Champions League home game against TP Mazembe on Sunday.

But Bul and Maroons didn’t want to know! The aforementioned dispatched Blacks Power and Busoga United 5-0 respectively as KCCA just prevailed over a spirited Wakiso Giants and Vipers huffed and puffed against Soltilo Bright Stars.

As such, Bul - whose coach Alex Isabirye has been bold in staking claim to the StarTimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL) title ambitions, and Maroons proudly oversee proceedings at the summit after one game, with KCCA, 3-2 winners over Wakiso Giants, third.

It is, of course, early days, and the table will surely change, but it is only fitting that Match Day One’s biggest entertainers get their flowers.





Power-less in Bul-l's Eye

At Akii Bua Stadium in Lira, locals were in high spirits. They were welcoming newly promoted debutants, Blacks Power, as the first team from the region to play top flight football since the relegation of Boroboro Tigers in 2010.

But the home fans and their team were soon treated to a rude welcome to the big boys playing arena, five unanswered goals the message as the Jinja side, Bul, looked to build onto their fourth place finish last season.

Braces from Richard Wandyaka and Karim Nduga, and a goal by Jerome Kirya set the tone that the hosts neither had the tools nor the energy to change. Bul’s journey back to Jinja must have surely been a happy tourist’s amusement.





Busoga & late jerseys, no problem for Maroons

Maroons announced their return to the big boys table in style, thrashing Busoga United 5-0 at the Prisons Ground on Saturday.

For the guests, Busoga; the signs were clear from the onset. Their unpreparedness saw kick-off delayed for some 20 minutes.

Reason? Busoga did not have the jerseys they had shown in the pre-match meeting, saying the kit was still being branded, hence the delay.

The game’s general coordinator, Joram Katende, then warned that the match would be called off at 4.45pm in the event Busoga kit didn't arrive by then. Fortunately, the kit arrived at about five minutes past the earlier scheduled kickoff of 4pm.

And once action got underway, Maroons took full advantage of their guests' disorganisation, hitting them for five. Striker Fred Amaku helped himself to a brace, with Isaac Mpagi, Solomon Walusimbi and Noel Nasasira getting the other goals.





Mugume class staves off resilient Giants

KCCA got all three points in the end but they hardly came easy. Manager Morley Byekwaso’s men had to dig deep to stave off battling Wakiso Giants at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.

It actually took Byekwaso to replace youngster Emmanuel Wasswa with Ashraf Mugume on 38 minutes to turn things around.

Whether the change was due to injury or for tactical reasons, it worked as Mugume grabbed a brace in the 3-2 KCCA win.

Defender Geoffrey Wasswa scored the other goal, while Owen Kasule and former KCCA midfielder Tom Masiko - a late penalty after the hosts captain John Revita bundled down a Wakiso player - netted for the visitors to ensure a thrilling spectacle.

KCCA had a lion’s share of the ball but Wakiso Giants never laid a red carpet for them; the Purple Sharks battling for every ball and space.

Tshisungu Kakonde, the KCCA new Congolese striker, started upfront alongside Muhammad Shaban and showed some encouraing character, power and pace, although Ronald Madoi and company ensured he was not on the scoresheet.

And when he had a decent sight at goal in the first half, Kakonde saw his fierce drive from a free kick, following a foul on Allan Okello, get a slight touch from Wakiso goalkeeper Bashir Ssekagya and off the crossbar.

KCCA’s first goal eventually came when Mugume thumped into the top right corner Moses Waiswa’s lobbed ball on 52 minutes before Geoffrey Wasswa headed home the second on 66 minutes.

But Wakiso refused to give in, Ibrahim Kasule pulling one back when he connected home a cutback from the left past Ali Mwirusi in the KCCA goal on 81 minutes.

However, Mugume claimed his second and KCCA’s third, a powerful drive from outside the 18-yard box for 3-1 two minutes later.

Again, Wakiso Giants refused to surrender, attacking and forcing Revita to drag down an opposing player and concede a penalty. Masiko made no mistake from the spot, making it 3-2 with three minutes left.

The guests could have left with a point but for Apollo Kagowe’s close header going just inches wide.

And you are asking, where are the defending champions, Vipers, in all this? Well, they had more of the ball against Bright Stars, even chances - Yunus Sentamu and encouraging Abdu Lumala getting good ones! That was all. Goalless!





Match day One results

Friday

Vipers SC 0-0 Soltilo Bright Stars





Saturday

Blacks Power 0-5 Bul

KCCA 3-2 Wakiso Giants

Maroons 5-0 Busoga United

UPDF 1-1 Express

URA 0-0 Onduparaka





Sunday

SC Villa 2-0 Gaddafi





Match day Two

Tomorrow

Soltilo Bright Stars vs Maroons, Kavumba Recreation Ground, 4pm, live on Sanyuka TV





Wednesday

Busoga United vs Blacks Power, Kakindu Stadium, Jinja, 4pm, live on TV





Friday

Onduparaka vs SC Villa, Bombo Military Barracks Ground, 4pm, live on TV





Saturday

Express vs URA, Mutesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku 4pm, live on TV