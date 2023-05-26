A boot with no Gold

As the StarTimes Uganda Premier League reaches its climax on Saturday , there are two mini-races going on.

In the blue corner, log leaders SC Villa, on 52 points are jealously protecting their two-point cushion over second-placed Vipers and KCCA in third, both on 50, to get over the line and emerge victors.

But just as tight, in the red corner, is a delicately poised race to decide the league's top scorer.

At the moment, three players from three different clubs are separated by just one goal.

SC Villa's Charles Bbaale and Red Eagle Allan Kayiwa are tied at the summit with 12 strikes each while Maroons stocky net banger Fred Amaku lurks third with 11.

It is almost impossible to witness any of the aforementioned trio reaching Cesar Manzoki's 18-goal tally achieved last season as Vipers lifted the trophy.

Last season, holders Vipers obtained 74 points from 30 matches, got 23 victories, scored the most goals (69), had the longest winning run (nine matches) and the most clean sheets (15).

On to this term, Villa can only make 55 points with victory, have scored 27 goals and conceded the second least - 19.

As the 'the only league that matters' fold tomorrow, Amaku is expected to take his chance as Maroons host Bul at Luzira while Kayiwa's glorious opportunity will surface in Lira where Express visit relegated Blacks Power.

Bbaale has already declared hwo vital a milestote it would be if he scores more goals against URA at Wankulukuku and aids Villa to raise a historic 17th league title.

Geoffrey Sserunkuma's 21 strikes in 2017 as KCCA won the title is the last we witnessed the best marksman net above 20-goals.

Million delight

According to Ismail Lule, the Brand and Marketing manager of league sponsors StarTimes, Shs1m will be given to the overall golden boot winner.

"As sponsors we are excited with the unpredictability both in the race and top scorer's challenge and the fact that it has gone to the last day. Most importantly, more fans have returned to the league with a traditional giant in Villa getting closer to lifting the first title in 19 years," Lule told Daily Monitor.

Speaking numbers, the number of total goals this season has shrunk significantly compared to the 465 goals scored in 2020, 525 goals in 2019, 446 goals in 2018, 515 goals in 2017, 488 goals in 2016 and 495 goals in 2015.

To underpin the worrisome goalscoring trend this campaign, take note that only three forwards made double digits with Sharif Kimbowa (Wakiso Giants, nine goals), Milton Kariisa (Vipers, nine goals), Nelson Senkatuuka (Bright Stars eight goals), Innocent Media (Arua Hill, eight goals) and Alex Kitata (Gaddafi, eight goals) all flattering to deceive.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Saturday, 3pm

SC Villa vs. URA, Wankulukuku

Vipers vs. Busoga United, Kitende

KCCA vs. Bright Stars, Lugogo

UPDF vs. Onduparaka, Bombo

Blacks Power vs. Express, Lira

Maroons vs. Bul, Luzira

Arua Hill vs. Wakiso Giants, Arua

Current Top scorers

Charles Bbaale SC Villa 12

Allan Kayiwa Express 12

Fred Amaku Maroons 11

Sharif Kimbowa Wakiso Giants 9

Milton Kariisa Vipers 9

Nelson Senkatuuka Bright Stars 8

Innocent Media Arua Hill 8

Alex Kitata Gaddafi 8