A distant dream for Put, Cranes sticks

Mandela National Stadium Namboole was a cauldron of jubilation on Friday night as the Uganda Cranes delivered a performance for the ages, decimating Mozambique with a sensational 4-0 victory.

This was a monumental moment, cementing itself as the largest winning margin for the Uganda Cranes in any Fifa World Cup qualifier.

For some fans, they even jokingly asked for unrealistic fixtures against the likes of Spain, Arsenal and Manchester United.

The victory propelled the Cranes to a commanding position in their group igniting belief that a World Cup dream might finally be within reach.

From the first whistle, the Cranes were a force of nature. The 4-0 scoreline was a fitting reward for a performance that was as dominant as it was dazzling.

The goals, all coming in the second half after a goalless first half, were a masterpiece of attacking football. It was Allan Okello who broke the deadlock in the 48th minute, with a stunning, long-range shot that gave the Mozambican goalkeeper no chance. This opened the floodgates for a scintillating performance by Rogers Mato, who netted a brace with goals in the 70th and 84th minutes. The rout was completed in the 90th minute when defender Elio Capradossi headed home a perfectly delivered corner kick from Okello, sealing a memorable night for the Cranes.

New record for a new generation

While the 4-0 win stands alone as a record for World Cup qualifiers, it's important to put it in the context of the Cranes' overall history.

The team has had some massive wins over the years, mostly in regional tournaments. The top five all-time biggest scores for the Uganda Cranes include the historic 13-1 victory over Kenya in 1932, which remains the largest in the team's history.

In more recent times, the Cranes secured dominant wins over Djibouti (9-0) and Somalia (8-0) in 2019 during the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup. Other notable results include a 7-0 win against Ethiopia in 1956 and a 6-0 victory over Mauritius in 2000 during a World Cup qualifier—a scoreline that Friday's 4-0 now surpasses in terms of significance.

The greatness of Friday night’s 4-0 victory lies not in the raw number of goals compared to these historical scores, but in the context of the competition. This was a crucial World Cup qualifier against a formidable opponent in Mozambique.

Following the win, the Group G standings have undergone a dramatic shift. Algeria remains at the top of the table with 18 points, having secured a convincing win of their own.

The Cranes' victory has catapulted them into a strong second-place position, now tied with Mozambique on 12 points but with a much superior goal difference (+3 compared to Mozambique's -5). Guinea sits in fourth with 10 points, while Botswana and Somalia follow with 9 and 1 point, respectively.

This win gives the Cranes a significant advantage in the race for a potential playoff spot.

The permutations for Uganda are now crystal clear. The dream of a direct ticket to the World Cup remains a long shot, given Algeria's commanding lead. They are in a very strong position to secure automatic qualification with just one more win from their remaining matches.

Therefore, Uganda's primary and most realistic goal is to secure second place in the group. The 4-0 victory was a massive step in that direction, not only giving them a points advantage over Guinea and Botswana but also providing a boost to their goal difference.

A top-two finish would mean they enter the running to be one of the four best second-placed teams from the nine groups, which would then qualify for a high-stakes playoff for a final World Cup spot. The Cranes' performance has put them in an excellent position to make that happen.





Historic night

A jubilant Paul Put was full of praise for his players after the match.

"This was a truly historic night," he told the media. "The 4-0 win is a record for us in the World Cup qualifiers, and it is a statement to the world that we are a force to be reckoned with. The players executed the game plan perfectly and showed incredible determination."

He added, "We have been working hard to create a team that is both defensively solid and lethal in attack. Tonight, we saw the fruits of that labour. The atmosphere in Namboole was electrifying, and the fans deserve this victory as much as the players."

As the crowds filtered out of the stadium, their chants of "Uganda Cranes Oyee!" echoed long through the night.

Here is an outline of the top record scores for the Uganda men's national football team, "The Cranes," indicating the score, year, and event for each match.

Top record wins for Uganda Cranes

Uganda 13–1 Kenya (1932, Gossage Cup)

Uganda 10–1 Djibouti (2001, CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup)

Uganda 7–0 Djibouti (2007, CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup)

Uganda 7–0 Somalia (2005, CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup)

Uganda 6–0 Somalia (2000, CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup)

Uganda 5–0 Somalia (1986, CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup)

Uganda 4–0 Kenya (1928, Gossage Cup)

Uganda 4–0 Mozambique (2025, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers)

Uganda 4–0 Comoros (2024, Friendly Match)