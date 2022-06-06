A football clinic

Micho Sredojevic and his boys will want to quickly forget the weekend sobering outing in Algiers as the chance for immediate redemption provides itself against Niger on Wednesday at Kitende.

The team arrive back home today, with no time for the Book of Lamentations. Yet, events in the 2-0 defeat in North Africa on Saturday night cannot go unexamined.

The match in which Faruku Miya had his penalty saved in between Aissa Mandi and Youcef Belaïli’s goals in either half leaves Uganda needing to beat Niger to realign their 2023 Afcon journey.

“For us Afcon qualifiers starts on Wednesday,” said Micho after the match. “We gave away unnecessary set-pieces in a dangerous area against a very good team and conceded a cheap goal.

“The penalty miss was also a critical moment. At half time we reduced the gaps until the masterpiece of Belaïli.”

Algeria’s victory has the two-time African champions topping Group F on three points, with Niger and Tanzania on one apiece following their 1-1 draw in Niamey.

At the July 5, 1965 Stadium, the hosts and Uganda had 90 minutes to contest the football match. But the Fennec Foxes spent 76 and a half of those minutes with the ball, leaving the miserly balance to Cranes (80.5 per cent ball possession against 19.5).

The game at least saw Soltilo Bright Stars midfielder Marvin Youngman, Proline’s Hakim Kiwanuka and U20 stars Steven Sserwadda and Derrick Kakooza get debuts to perhaps signal ongoing transition.

Gulf in class

While an argument could be made for a better performance, an Algerian victory should not surprise anyone given the philosophy and quality gaps between the two countries.

Uganda’s plan was to soak in the pressure and hit Algeria on the break, or take on the Fennec Foxes at their own game and risk further embarrassment.

Where Algeria have French Ligue 1 striker Belaïli and Sporting Lisbon experienced forward Islam Silmani, the Cranes had Emmanuel Okwi, just back to playing football in Rwanda, and Miya, who was playing his first competitive game of any kind in over a year.

In defence, surprise starter at right Gavin Kizito, who was peppered all night, and his SC Villa finished two places above relegation having conceded 32 goals in 30 games.

At left back Isaac Muleme and his second tier Czech Republic side, Viktoria Zizkov, ended their season bottom of the table.

He had to pass a late fitness test to start and hardly crossed the half way line as Algeria restricted the Cranes to their own half.

Central defenders Bevis Mugabi and Halid Lwaliwa, a league champion with Vipers, did their best to contain Silmani but as both goals showed, their best and that of their teammates was far from enough.

Khalid Aucho’s midfield with debutant Youngman and Paradou’s Allan Okello was patrolled almost at will by AC Milan’s Ismael Bennacer and company.

There was hardly a threat from Okwi and Milton Karisa, while Miya squandered his opportunity from the spot.

Actually, goalkeeper Charles Lukwago, who recovered after some nervy start, is the reason Uganda conceded just two.

The Algerians went ahead on 28 minutes when Belaïli floated in a teasing ball after Aucho’s careless foul and Silmani’s header crashed off the bar for Mandi to shoulder it in for 1-0.

The Cranes had a chance to respond before half time when Aucho went down under Rachid Ghaza’s tagging.

Miya, whose career with Lviv never took off following the war in Ukraine, took the resultant penalty and goalkeeper Mustapha Zeghba saved it.

Algeria sealed victory in the 80th minute when the impressive Belaili dribbled almost half the Cranes team to fire home past Lukwago.

Micho’s choices of starting with Kizito ahead of James Begisa and Elvis Bwomono, for example; or an inactive Miya - thanks to his previous goods for the team, ahead of Bobosi Byaruhanga, will of course have raised eyebrows.

But the hard truth is that the difference between Ugandan players is as big as the proverbial margin of error.

Is Micho the right man for the job? Maybe not. But again, even a good juice maker needs quality fruits to squeeze, and answers to that could be traced in Ugandan clubs and Chan team continental performances.

Cranes ratings