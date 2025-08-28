A Kampala send-off: Party, pomp & battle for bronze

When the lights switch on at Namboole Friday evening, it will not just be for a football match.

Uganda’s Chan 2024 journey as co-host reaches its climax with a closing ceremony dressed in music, colour, and cheer — a party designed to ease Ugandans into the weekend. But the football, as always, remains central.

Sudan and Senegal arrive for their third-place playoff bruised but far from broken.

For Senegal, dethroned in Kampala by Morocco in Tuesday’s semifinal shootout, this is about restoring pride and leaving with a bronze medal.

For Sudan, denied by Madagascar’s late strike in Dar es Salaam, it is about proving their progress is no accident.

Caf and Ugandan officials have lined up a celebration worthy of the occasion. Fan activities kick off as early as 3pm, and the party will continue beyond the final whistle, according to Mark Namanya, PR and Communications Manager of the Local Organising Committee (LOC).

The list of entertainers reads like the greatest hits of Uganda: legendary Jose Chameleon, Navio, Elijah Kitaka, Vinka, and Tenge Tenge among others.

Caf president Patrice Motsepe will be in attendance before heading to Nairobi for the final, while First Lady and Education and Sports Minister Janet Museveni is expected to headline the government officials’ delegation.

The Cranes themselves are expected in the stands, applauding both visiting sides while basking in Uganda’s own achievement: delivering a credible, continental-level tournament alongside Kenya and Tanzania. Namboole will be more than a stadium — it will be a stage for closure, pride, and celebration.

But once the whistles sound, the mood will switch to competition.

Senegal coach Soulleymane Diallo has been clear: “Now we focus on the third place. We would love to have that medal and we shall play for it.” His words hint at a desire to salvage dignity for a team that carried champion status into this tournament.

Expect Moussa Cisse to orchestrate midfield once again, with Joseph Layousse — scorer in the semifinal — leading the charge from set pieces.

Sudan, meanwhile, carry the sting of falling short in extra time. Coach Mohamed Abdallah is likely to rally his side around the resilience they showed for 116 minutes against Madagascar. They are tactically disciplined, stubborn to break down, and boast the speed on the counter that can trouble any side.

For the fans, though, this is less about tension and more about rhythm. Kampala will dance into the night regardless of the result, a carnival for a country that has confirmed itself as capable of delivering football on a continental stage.

Saturday may be about Kasarani and the big final, but Friday belongs to Uganda.

Win or lose, Sudan and Senegal will walk into a festival. And Namboole will bid farewell with a roar.

Chan 2024 KE, TZ, UG

Date: August 2–30, 2025

Fun will extend well beyond the match

Third Place Play-off and closing ceremony

Friday, August 29, Sudan vs Senegal, Namboole, 6pm - Kampala

Final