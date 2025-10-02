A lot to prove for various sides as FWSL returns

The 2025/26 Finance Trust Bank (FTB) Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) returns Fridday with a titanic clash between hosts Kawempe Muslim and defending champions Kampala Queens (KQ).

No matter how that match went, both sides are expected to challenge for the title this season.

Kampala Queens need goals

KQ come up against history as no side has defended the topflight league since it rebranded to the FWSL in 2021. However, they have won it twice since, thereby making them the most successive side post Covid-19.

Despite their turbulence in the coaching department over the years, KQ barely lost matches. You have to go back to 2021 to find a side – apart from Kawempe – that has beaten them in the league. But concerns remain on where goals will come from this season. Last season they scored 34 goals in 22 games and half of those came from Fufa Women Player of the Year Zaina Nandede and their former captain Shamirah Nalugya – who have both since sought greener pastures abroad.

But even with them, KQ drew in seven matches and won by just a goal in three matches. The coaches have expressed concerns over the lack of goals too as that became apparent in their attempts to take a domestic double as then second tier side St. Noa Girls Zana eliminated them plus the fact that they did not win a match in their last three FWSL games.

It was further highlighted at the Caf Women’s Champions League Cecafa Qualifiers, where they failed to score in three of their four games and could only beat also-rans Denden from Eritrea – albeit emphatically 7-0.

This time KQ has the stability in the dugout but will that be enough to propel the players?

Kawempe must click quickly

Meanwhile, Kawempe scored more than one goal in just eight of their 22 games. The lack of firepower after Hadijah Nandago and Phionah Nabulime’s transfers out of the country cost them a title defence and the Fufa Women Cup which they lost 1-0 to Amus College.

In the second half of last season, Kawempe added Jovia Nakagolo from Uganda Christian University and her power runs gave the attack a new dimension. But she is far from lethal.

That is why the addition of Latifah Nakasi, who scored 25 goals in the last three seasons, from Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS) has been highly welcomed. But she will need to hit the ground running and take some goal scoring burden off Agnes Nabukenya, who balanced midfield roles and scored 12 – eight more than any other players – of Kawempe’s 30 goals last season.

The never-healing injury of Shakirah Nyinagahirwa means that Asia Nakibuuka, who returned from KQ as a defender, could have a forward role akin to one she played during her formative years at Kawempe. Jolly Kobusinge left for KQ and her left back position could be competed for by both new signing Aminah Nakato and Claire Kebirungi.

Lady Doves itching

Kawempe and KQ are outright favourites but questions linger on who will challenge them for the title.

Lady Doves team manager Godfrey Nsingwire said they “feel ready to challenge for the championship” after finishing 4th in the 2023/24 season and third – just nine points behind KQ – last season.

“We have also not lost any players apart from Diana Nantongo (who was not on the periphery in the squad). And we have added four; Patricia Aturinda from She Geme, Florence Asiimwe from Taggy, and then two from Wakiso Hill in Justine Birabwa and Teopista Apino,” Nsingwire shared.

Ivan Ntambi has replaced Fred Alinaitwe as coach since the latter does not have the minimum Caf B license. The club is also confident that Dorcus Kwikiriza’s return from a long term injury will take the goalscoring burden of Resty Kobusobozi, who was top scorer last season with 17 goals.

Amus could double down

Amus had an excellent first season in the topflight last season. They finished 4th and also won the Fufa Women Cup.

Their players are constantly called up to the national teams – both senior and youth – and coach Frank ‘Video’ Anyau has all reasons to believe that Amus can challenge for the title.

Makerere University want more

At the multi-club press conference held at FTB offices on Lumumba Avenue on Wednesday ahead of the new season, Makerere University coach Fred Ndawula said “anyone who tells you they are not challenging for the title at the start of the season must be mad.”

“However, things happen along the way and goals change. This season, we want to challenge ourselves and be more consistent,” he added.

Unfortunately for Makerere, who were proper mid-table with 21 points off the top and 10 behind Amus, their star player last season Zaina Namuleme left for Kenya Police Bullets at the end of the season,

“She was with us for just a season but even before that, we were a competitive side. She was also good because the team was playing as a unit and coaches make players. We shall make other players,” Ndawula said.

Uganda Martyrs' coach Edward Ssozi.

She Corporate refresh

A host of players bid their farewell at the end of the season and were followed out of the door by coach Mustafa Kayinda and his entire technical staff at the start of August.

The new season presents a new look She Corporate under the guidance of Burundian coach Belyse Ininahazwe. Former Olila High School coach Saddam Pande has returned after a quiet one year sabbatical as an assistant coach forming a good coaching unit.

However, after leaving Makerere University Business School (Mubs) Nakawa last season, the club continues to search for belonging.

Part of last season was played at the Kyabazinga Stadium Bugembe and the club informed its fans that Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru will be their home for the new campaign. It remains to be seen whether this refreshed look will return the 2022 vibe to She Corporate.

Life beyond Nakasi for UMHS

UMHS are admittedly one of the core sides of the FWSL but they have perhaps lost a key player too many over the last three seasons.

The annual KQ raid has taken Catherine Nagadya, Shamusa Najjuma, Sumaya Nalumu, and now goalkeeper Sharon Kaidu. She Corporate has helped themselves with Daphine Nyayenga, Viola Namuddu, and Kevin Nakacwa over the years.

But Kawempe taking Nakasi is a huge blow. Former assistant coach Shafic Mutebi also quit and coach Edward Ssozi has replaced him with a trusted assistant in John Ssaka.

Ssaka insisted on Wednesday, without letting much out, that “the target is top three”. It is highly likely that Angel Auki Kigongo will be handed the keys to the team with Brenda Munyana as one of her main support casts.

Rines good if they avoid trouble

Last season Rines had a good run in the first half of the season accumulating 17 points to sit in 5th place. However, in the second half, they returned to type – getting just eight points more to finish 8th.

That was still their best points tally in three seasons. Previously, they had higher finishes in 6th and 5th but those had just 21 (2022/23) and 24 points (2023/24) respectively.

You get the feeling that for as long as he can guarantee safety, coach Taddeo Bright Nyanzi will be okay.

She Maroons taking it a game at a time

She Maroons assistant coach Abdi Mohammed said they will not limit themselves this season but will try to win every game.

“Every game comes with its own challenges but we are not going to limit ourselves in terms of what the girls can achieve this season. The sky is the limit for us.

“We want to entertain our fans so that they can look forward to watching the next game,” Mohammed said.

Last season, She Maroons was undone by the inconsistency of their players in terms of appearances and what they produced on pitch when they were available.

Olila dealt Amangat blow

One player you trusted to defend the honour of Olila HS was Marrion Amangat. For all their troubles going forward, which left them winning just five games last season and surviving relegation by two points, she was the reason they survived through 10 draws.

They conceded 24 goals – six of which came from two walkovers to Lady Doves and Rines. And the only time they conceded more than twice in a match was in 3-0 away losses to Kawempe and KQ, plus a 2-1 home loss to Lady Doves. The other two losses ended 1-0 in favour of Amus and UMHS.

If they can defend with heart as they did last season, they might survive – but for now, they look like good candidates for the drop.

St. Noa expectations

Everyone has waited for years to see St. Noa in the topflight league. They have a great school project and have fed FWSL clubs with talent for so many years.

Their quarterfinal triumph over KQ in the Fufa Women Cup also enhanced their reputation big time. But they have also had players like striker Sylvia Kabene and goalkeeper Lillian Nakirya, whose youth national team exploits have endeared them to many and bought them star status.

Kabene has moved to Malta while Nakirya seems to continue to attract interest from many circles.

Even more interesting is that St. Noa have appointed former Cranes midfielder and captain Tonnie Mawejje as captain.

“When he was at KQ as assistant coach, Mawejje took care of some friendlies and his brand of football was exciting. Now, we wait to see if he can implement it in his own team,” one enthusiast said.

Asubo targets achievable

Swalleh Kamya has returned to theAsubo dugout after quitting towards the end of their promotional campaign in the second tier Fufa Women Elite League (FWEL) last season.

Former captain Desire Katisi Natooro has also moved on to Kenya Police Bullets and Kamya is already expressing concerns about it.

“We need good replacements but then our club does not have a strong financial muscle as KQ or Kawempe. We have added Fatumah Nakasumba (from Wakiso Hill) but we would like more.

“However, the targets (to stay in the league) from our bosses are achievable ,” Kamya said.

FTBFWSL FIXTURES