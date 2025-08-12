A new atmosphere at Namboole

34,175 fans!

Admittedly that is not full capacity Mandela Namboole National Stadium but it is very close to the 38,000 holding capacity or 41,000 if you consider the seats behind the pillars.

Also, during Uganda's 3-0 win over Guinea in their second Group C African Nations Championships encounter, the empty seats were hardly noticeable.

It went down as one of the noisiest and most positive nights the Uganda Cranes have ever experienced at Namboole.

Everyone must have walked in with a bit of doubt but also with some hope for a better day. When Uganda lost 3-0 to Algeria in the opener, fans had had a relatively torrid time getting in.

The Caf restrictions on how close cars or public transport can get to the stadium meant many had to walk - say from the taxis stages at Kireka and Bweyogerere to whichever gate they had been allocated - amidst tight security.

Secondly, there was no food or drinks permitted or on sale inside the stadium. The Chan Local Organising Committee (LOC) quickly apologised for this and promised adjustments.

It helped that Ugandans love a party, especially one to kickstart a weekend. And what is a better place to start than to watch your national team in action at home on a Friday? Afterall, the result is never known until after 90 minutes. Two hours or more of cheerleading with friends, family, and well-meaning strangers before a night or an entire weekend out can set the tone.

And indeed it did set a colourful one for the weekend gone by. Fans started by cheering South Africa to force a result off Algeria in the 5pm match. South Africa did not disappoint either as they came from behind to hold Algeria 1-1. They repaid the cheers by giving a lap of honours to the crowd at the end of their match.

Before that match could even end, Uganda's lineup was out and the changes made by the technical team reeked of positivity.

As the teams returned to the dressing room after the warm-up, fans across the stadium suddenly flashed phone lights. The speed with which this action went from one section of the stadium to another made you think it was choreographed or written as an instruction on the tickets.

That was another moment that showed good things to come. But when the match started, the crowd started to flip-flop like it usually does - cheering only the goal-potent chances and the defensive clearances or saves. Were we sinking back to the same old Namboole?

Everything in between the two boxes was ignored so much that whenever Cranes won corner kicks and that 31st minute freekick that resulted into Reagan Mpande's opening goal, playmaker Allan Okello had to rally the crowd on.



Usually in such moments, Uganda is spurred on by super fans like Kamodo of the Vuvuzela fame or Uncle Money walking across the stadium with a huge flag and showing fans what to do.

But not this time as Caf has tighter controls and has banned such instruments and activities. This time, someone random would start something and it caught on across the stadium like a wildfire. From the opening goal, the crowd just got louder.

During the break, the Chan dance camera kept things alive and going as close up shots of fans dancing the evening away were displayed on the stadium screen.

VAR shows love

At the hour mark, there was even more coordination as fans roared "VAR" and drew boxes in the air to urge referee Razg Ahmed from Libya into reviewing an incident in which Okello had been brought down in the box.

Okello, full of the kind of confidence you can only have with a certain kind of aura, dispatched it like a spoilt prince who knows his father and homeland can excuse any mischief he is up to. Without taking a step away from the ball, he picked a spot and went for it immediately after the whistle and the Guinea keeper was always going to be late to get there.

2-0 lead! But the knack of such leads being dangerous nearly struck seven minutes later when Guinea thought they had won a penalty. Herbert Achai had been judged by Ahmed to have fouled Bourlaye Camara.

"VAR" the crowd chorused again - just in unified hope rather than conviction. And again, they were right as Ahmed waved off the incident.

At this point the crowd started clapping in rhythm. Two claps above each one's head before a moments pose, and repeat. You were even more convinced now that they were probably reading from a manual.

Then the ball from unsung hero of the night Karim Watambala landed on substitute Ivan Ahimbisibwe. Ahimbisibwe killed the neatly threaded pass with his touch then took his time with the second to freeze and flatten Guinea keeper Ousmane Camara. He then calmly rolled the ball in.

Now Uganda had erased the 3-0 deficit suffered in the opener and goalkeeper Joseph Mutakubwa must have been the happiest as the third goal he conceded against Algeria was recreated by his teammate.

Fans in Sections 5 and 6 tried a Mexican Wave and the Poznan to celebrate the goal but at this point everyone in the stadium was overwhelmed with joy and was celebrating in whatever way they could express their passion for their motherland and Pearl of Africa.

And somehow in a tournament of no super fans, whistles, Vuvuzelas, name it, Ugandans forged a united voice to rally on the Cranes.

Long may that continue! But how do you pen off this without recognising the effort of the Comité National des Supporters de Guinée.