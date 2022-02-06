A Salah-Mane show!

After a month of intense action, the curtains close on the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) with an anticipated final between Senegal and Egypt in the Cameroonian capital Yaounde.

The championship began with several contenders including holders Algeria, giants Nigeria and Ghana but it is now down to Carlos Quieroz’s men against former Senegal skipper Aliou Cisse’s side at the Olembe Stadium.

This final also pits two Liverpool stars Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane with each having a second shot at the Afcon title in a space of five years.

Salah was on the losing end as Egypt suffered a 2-1 loss to Cameroon in the 2017 final played in Libreville, Gabon.

Yet, Mane is playing a second straight Afcon final too with Senegal having lost the 2019 decider 1-0 to Algeria in the Egyptian capital Cairo.

Prediction

Prior to the start of the tourney in Cameroon, Mane recorded a video wishing Salah and his other teammate Naby Keita of Guinea luck while predicting a final against either.

Now it has since become a reality after Mane scored one and assisted another in the 3-1 semi-final win over Burkina Faso on Wednesday night.

Then, Salah and company were outclassed in regular time by Cameroon but their goal keeper Aboul ‘Gabaski’ Gabal pulled off two saves to win the shootout 3-1 after a goalless draw in the semis.

Salah and Mane form the fulcrum of Jurgen Klopp’s attack at Liverpool and they have a combined 28 goals in the Premier League this season.

With each aged 29, the Afcon title will elevate anyone’s profile and if Salah wins, he could be considered as one or the greatest player from Egypt, a country that has not won this silverware in 12 years.

But, unlike Egypt who have a record seven titles, Senegal has never won the Afcon title. Like 2019, they also lost the 2002 final to Cameroon in Mali when Cisse was the skipper.

That means that triumph for Mane will also confirm him as Senegal’s greatest ever too and, the Lions of Teranga have had a more solid run in Cameroon. They turned on the mojo after mediocre displays at the group stages to dispatch Cape Verde 2-0 and Equatorial Guinea 3-1 before ending Burkinabe’s journey. Mane has scored three goals and has assisted twice in six matches.

For Egypt, it’s been a tougher route. They opened with a 1-0 defeat to Nigeria but responded with less convincing 1-0 wins over Guinea-Bissau and Sudan in Group D.

Fatigue, injuries

Prior to seeing off the hosts, they had also played extra-time twice to dismiss Ivory Coast via penalties and Morocco 2-1 with Salah assisting Mahmoud Hassan’s late winner at the last eight stage.

There will be vivid questions of fatigue in the Egypt camp which has already lost first-choice custodian Mohamed El Shenawy and defence stalwart Ahmed Hegazi to injury.

Gabaski still played with pain against Cameroon but he should keep the place between the sticks. However, there is another problem. Queiroz was sent-off the touchline by Gambian referee Bakary Gassama in that duel.

The Portuguese tactician may likely leave instructions to again deploy a three-man midfield of Mohamed Elneny, Hamdy Fathy and Amr El Solia who will counter Cheikhou Kouyaté, Nampalys Mendy and Idrissa Gueye.

Salah has only managed two goals and one assist and Egypt has managed just one first-half goal in eight internationals but the star man will demand for more supply in the company of Omar Marmoush and Mostafa Mohamed up front.

That trio faces Senegal’s goalkeeper Edouard Mendy who has now reached four cup finals in a year, three at Chelsea.