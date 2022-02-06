A Salah-Mane show!

Star Men.  This combination of pictures shows Egypt’s forward Mohamed Salah and Senegal’s forward Sadio Mane. Senegal will face Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations final football match today at Stade d’Olembe in Yaounde.  Photo / AFP

By  Allan Darren Kyeyune

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Final. Today’s Afcon final will see Mo Salah come up against his Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane, with the Pharaohs chasing a record-extending eighth African crown while Senegal continue their search for their first title.

After a month of intense action, the curtains close on the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) with an anticipated final between Senegal and Egypt in the Cameroonian capital Yaounde.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.