A.W.O.L Okello epitomizes sluggish Vipers

When Vipers limped off the St. Mary’s Stadium turf on Sunday night after a 2-1 loss to Zambia’s Power Dynamos, there was a glaring absence of urgency, rhythm - and one Allan Okello.

The Venoms’ supposed poster boy has virtually gone AWOL across all three Caf Champions League outings this season: the two-legged affair against Namibian side African Stars and now this sobering home defeat to Dynamos.

His anonymity in midfield has become symbolic of Vipers’ broader struggle - a team starved of ideas, tempo, and bite when it matters most.

Even after Yunus Sentamu handed Vipers the lead two minutes into the second half - capitalizing on a chaotic goalmouth melee after the visitors failed to clear their lines - it was evident the Venoms were skating on thin ice.

Tough times

The early breakthrough should have sparked momentum at the fully packed St Mary's Stadium-Kitende. Instead, it exposed a deeper malaise. They looked vulnerable and disjointed, with Okello continuing to drift around the pitch without purpose or impact.

That vulnerability was ruthlessly exploited just seven minutes later. Power Dynamos’ Moses Shuma pounced on defensive indecision and hesitation from goalkeeper Derrick Kiggundu to slam home the equalizer at the near post in the 53rd minute.

The Zambians, led by coach Oswald Mukuka, smelt blood - and they were only getting started.

Despite late introductions of Enock Ssebagala and debutant Arafat Usama Kizza, Vipers’ finishing woes persisted.

Milton Karisa and Sentamu both saw golden opportunities spurned late in the first half - particularly when Willard Mwanza pulled off a stunning double save at the stroke of halftime. Those misses would come back to haunt them.

With just 13 minutes to go, disaster struck. A low cross from the left wing caught goalkeeper Kiggundu stranded off his line.

Left-back Derrick Ndahiro, in a desperate attempt to clear, inadvertently bundled the ball into his own net - handing Dynamos a priceless away victory.

Not yet sealed

"We are a team on a mission. We are in the lead, and we shall do the job. This is not the end - we have a second half to play," Mukuka said post-match, visibly delighted. “We knew what they were going to do. We defended well apart from that one moment.”

Yunus Sentamu have Vipers an early lead.

Indeed, Mukuka’s blueprint to sit deep, counter at pace, and exploit Vipers’ sluggishness worked to perfection. He and his side had clearly done their homework - and executed it with clinical precision.

In contrast, Vipers coach Ivan Minnaert downplayed suggestions that the team’s lethargic display was due to a lack of domestic league action. But it was clear for all to see: the Venoms looked leg-weary, second-rate, and lacking sharpness against a well-drilled Zambian outfit.

“It was hard luck for us because we had a few good chances to score and didn’t take them,” Minnaert said. “We believe 100 percent we can do it because it’s only one goal. We need to go there and try to score as fast as possible. We have 90 minutes to be classified, and we will do it.”

That belief, however, is being tested. Vipers now face a daunting trip to Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on Friday, where they must overturn the 2-1 deficit to reach the lucrative Caf group stages.

Minnaert is walking a tightrope at Kitende. Should he bow out without a fight, questions will intensify over his tenure.

For that fight to materialize, he must hope that Okello, who looks fatigued by the Uganda Cranes three-month duty, finds his form - and fast.

Caf Champions League

Second Preliminary Round

First leg result

Vipers 1-2 Power Dynamos

Friday October 24