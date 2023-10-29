Abasaigi clan wins 2023 Bunyoro’s Enganda football on penalties

The Abasaigi clan from Kibaale District are winners of the 2023 Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom (BKK) Enganda football tournament.

The clan sealed victory through a dramatic 5-4 penalty shootout, defeating Abahango clan from Hoima District following a one-all draw after tense 90 minutes at Booma Grounds in the heart of Hoima City.

The Abahango clan equalized in 2nd half through Moses Ajuna after opponent goalkeeper Chrispas Byaruhanga failed to collect the ball.

The day’s victors had much earlier taken the lead through their striker Munihizi Zidolo who converted through a powerful header.

In the penalty shootout that followed, the Abahango clan team captain, Collin, had a chance to bring his team back into contention but Abasaigi clan goalkeeper Byaruhanga emerged hero by saving a crucial spot kick to clinch the trophy.

"I am happy for my players to see that they have won. I want to encourage them that next year they should put in even more effort to ensure we defend this trophy," winning team head coach Shida Julius told Monitor in a post-match interview on Saturday.

Coming to the finals, his team secured their place by defeating Abakibiro clan 5-4 on penalty shootouts in the penultimate round played on the same day at Booma Grounds.

Meanwhile, the Abahango clan advanced to the finals after beating Abachwamba Clan 1-0 in the other of Saturday’s semifinal.

Abasaigi clan received a Shs2million cash prize and a trophy from tournament main sponsor, MTN Uganda, “reaffirming their commitment to promoting sports and culture in the region.”

The runners-up were awarded Shs 1 million. The Abachwamba clan, representing Kagadi District, emerged third place and received Shs500,000. The Abakibiro clan settled for a distant fourth position with a guaranteed Shs250,000.

Officials from the monarchy, led by Bunyoro Kingdom Prime Minister Andrew Byakutanga, said “the Enganda tournament is fostering unity among the area counties in addition t obringing together different clans to showcase their talents and promoting national sports.”

Bicycle racers crowned

Still on Saturday at Booma Playground, the excitement extended beyond the football field with the bicycle race finals. Participants from all 15 counties of the kingdom took part.

In the men's category, Ali Mugaya from Masindi District was crowned champion, earning a cash prize of Shs2million. In the women's category, Jenifer Kusemerewa claimed victory and also received Shs2million. It was her second consecutive win in the Bicycle race for the Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom.

The other participants who secured the top six positions in both the women's and men's categories received cash prizes.

The second-place finisher received Shs 1.5 million, the third-place finisher was rewarded with Shs 1 million, the fourth-place finisher received Shs 750,000, the fifth-place finisher took home Shs 500,000, and the sixth-place finisher was awarded Shs 250,000.