Abdallah Mubiru starts the hard work

Striker Ikpeazu was especially close to McKinstry, the man who gave him his first call-up to the Cranes. He was, however, let down by injuries every time the moment for his debut neared.

“Otherwise,” said coach Mubiru, who is being assisted by Livingston Mbabazi and Fred Kajoba, “We are all ready and will do everything within our powers to help the team qualify.”

Cranes chances

Uganda lie second in Group B on seven points, one behind leaders Burkina Faso. Maximum points off the Burkinabe on March 24 will see Uganda qualify, with the Malawi game to spare, for their third consecutive Afcon finals.

The Cranes form heading into this one has hardly been inspiring, the two disjointed performances against South Sudan (one win and one defeat) are ones to forget. Mubiru and his men will want to put this one to bed to avoid any final day heartaches.

There are 12 groups, with winners and runners-up in each pool qualifying for the final tournament.

The Cranes team to enter camp this week includes four goalkeepers, 10 defenders, 11 midfielders and six forwards.

Goalkeepers

Dennis Onyango (Sundowns, S. Africa), Salim Jamal (Al Hilal, Sudan), Charles Lukwago (KCCA), Mathias Kigonya (Azam, Tanzania)

Defenders

Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell, Scotland), Mustapha Kizza (DC Montreal, US), Ronald Mukiibi (Ostersunds, Sweden), Nico Wadada (Azam), Timothy Awany (Ashdod, Israel), Joseph Ochaya (Mazembe, DR Congo), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers), Elvis Bwomono (Southend Utd, England), Murushid Juuko (Express), Gavin Kizito (SC Villa)

Midfielders

Faruku Miya (Konyaspor- Turkey), Kizito Luwagga (Hapoel Kfar Saba- Israel), Moses Waiswa (SuperSport United, S. Africa), Taddeo Lwanga (Simba, Tanzania), Michael Azira (New Mexico Utd, US),Khalid Aucho (El Makasa, Egypt), Allan Kyambadde (El Gouna, Egypt), Allan Okello (Paradou, Algeria), Abdu Lumala (Pyramids, Egypt), Bobosi Byaruhanga, Orit Ibrahim (both Vipers)

Forwards

Emmanuel Okwi (Alexandria, Egypt), Fahad Bayo (Ashdod), Patrick Kaddu (Berrechid, Tunisia), Uche Ikpeazu (Wycombe Wanderers, England), Yunus Sentamu (Vipers), Daniel Isiagi (Jomo Cosmos, S. Africa)

