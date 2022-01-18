Aboubakar scores again as Cameroon joined by Burkina Faso in last 16

Cameroon's forward Vincent Aboubakar (R) celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Group A Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 football match between Cape Verde and Cameroon at Stade d'Olembe in Yaounde on January 17, 2022. PHOTO/AFP
 

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Aboubakar should have put Cameroon ahead again midway through the second half but blazed over when the ball ran loose inside the box.

Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar scored his fifth goal of the Africa Cup of Nations and his already-qualified side were joined by Burkina Faso on Monday in the second round.

