Abramovich to sell Chelsea with net proceeds going to Ukraine war victims

Chelsea's Russian owner Roman Abramovich waves during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Middlesbrough at Stamford Bridge in London on May 8, 2017. PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

The billionaire believes it is in the "best interest" of the Champions League holders if he parts ways with the club he has transformed since he bought it in 2003

Chelsea's Russian owner Roman Abramovich said on Wednesday he had made the "incredibly difficult" decision to sell the Premier League club, pledging that proceeds would go to victims of the war in Ukraine.
The billionaire believes it is in the "best interest" of the Champions League holders if he parts ways with the club he has transformed since he bought it in 2003.

