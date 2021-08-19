Acholi Quarters pitch wears best-ever look

By George Katongole More by this Author

Journalist-turned humanitarian promoter Ritah Aliguma has assured that quality football games would soon return to the Acholi Quarters playground in Nakawa Division as the pitch now wears a new look following its renovation by the Aliguma Foundation.

Formerly unkempt, on a windy day, blinding dust and polythene papers kept flying at the rocky pitch with a waste channel crossing in the middle.

Aliguma Foundation’s initial intervention was in partnership with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) who attempted to work on the ground by paying for the services of casual labourers and hand tools.

Last year in November 2020, the Aliguma Foundation was listed among the 16 global beneficiaries of Uefa funding through the Sports for Resilience and Empowerment Project (SREP).

Through the project, girls and vulnerable mothers are empowered while the young boys are offered a pathway in life through sports.

Visible development

The project works over the past year have greatly transformed the pitch with ground levelling. Last week, the project embarked on grass planting.

This will pave the way for the third phase that includes equipping the facility with eco-friendly toilets and up-to-scratch changing rooms.

“We do not only want to make playing conditions better, but we want to ensure that all lives touched through the facility can go on to excel,” Ritah Aliguma, said.

Community members have commended the Aliguma Foundation for bringing life to the community pitch that had been abandoned for a long time.

Excited natives

Youth leader Brian Onen says it is an awesome ground and this would make more players feel safe to play football.

The most important thing now is the maintenance of the ground which has always been a community problem.

The Acholi Quarters playground is central to the Aliguma Foundation activities as it has hosted the annual Slums Derby Football Tournament yet women and girl empowerment campaigns are also held here.

Women will be skilled at the ground with an aim of protecting more than 2,500 children from exploitation by enabling them to go to school and delay marriage.

“It is key for us to have girls stay longer in school such that they get equal opportunities like boys,” Aliguma adds.

SECOND PHASE

Vision. An avid farmer Sabiiti Muwanga, who is a familiar face in the sports circles especially at the federation where he is a member of the Fufa Appeals Committee but also doubles as the immediate former USPA president got to share his wealth of experience during the three-day exercise. “We are very happy with the community who have been co-operative and shown attachment to the project as future beneficiaries,” he said.

