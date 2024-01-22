Adeke feeling the love again

Juliet Adeke is enjoying football again.

Saying this about someone who has tried to be available for every match since 2017, might not make a lot of sense.

Except that the Kawempe Muslim and Crested Cranes goalkeeper has, throughout that period, hit the high notes and also gone through the gulleys almost in equal measure so much that she had forgotten how to enjoy the game she loves so much.

"For the past three seasons, it was very hard for me to play a match without conceding,” Adeke, sounding regretful, told Sunday Monitor.

Adeke is talking about the period between 2021 and the end of last season. In May 2021, many players returned from the Covid-19 lockdown for the shortened league played in group then knockout format, with major fitness concerns.

Adeke did not only look overweight, she was. However, little was made of her fitness as Kawempe eased through the group of five with three wins before losing the semifinals and third place playoff to eventual champions Lady Doves and Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS) Lubaga respectively.

Off form

For the 2022 season, she kept six clean sheets in 18 games but conceded 23 as Kawempe ended with a negative goal difference for the first time in the league and also finished in an unfamiliar sixth position.

A pattern had started to emerge but most of the concerns about Adeke’s form, or indeed lack of it, were made in hushed tones.

Enter the 2022/23 season and the frequency of the hushed concerns turned them into noise. Kawempe won one game in the first round of nine league matches; conceding 11 goals and keeping just one cleansheet.

“I lacked motivation but it was due to a knee injury that had failed to heal. I slipped towards the end of the Covid lockdown and hurt my knee.

"I could not train well, my weight was increasing by the day and I lost confidence,” Adeke, who somehow just kept returning to the football pitch despite all her troubles, recalls.

Responsibility

But her ‘Saul to Paul’ moment came during the December 2022 break off for the East Africa University Games.

“My (Kampala) University (KU) team coach Titi Camara made me captain. He told me I was a good goalkeeper but needed to shed my weight.

He made us train with the boys’ team. As a captain, I also felt that I could not let down the team and mentally prepared myself to do well,” Adeke, who also represent KU in handball and netball and used to athletics in secondary and primary school, shares.

Adeke’s ability has never been in question. Instead, it’s her mentality and temperament that took a hit and worsened with every ounce of criticism.

Her teammates, coaches and club fans criticized her openly. She wears her emotions on her sleeves and was therefore not shy to throw back the jibes too.

“I had a good tournament for the university team and some of the players from UCU (Uganda Christian University) even approached me and asked if I was really the same player they were watching in the league.

Someone else told me that if Ayub (Khalifa, Kawempe’s coach) watched my university games, he would give me a hard knock on the head so I had to get serious. I had also played a bit of the Smack (St. Mary’s College Kisubi) League and did well against men, who do not know much about football but shoot all the time so I thought; if I can do well in fun and corporate games, why not in serious matches,” Adeke recounts punctuating her words with a hearty laugh.

The connection

She indeed got serious as the second round of the 2022/23 came with four clean sheets. Khalifa’s side won seven matches in the league and got to the semis of the Fufa Women Cup too.

Khalifa found Adeke at the Airtel Rising Stars games in 2012. At the time, she had only played football for a year at CRO (Child Restoration Outreach) in Mbale.

“I joined CRO in 2011 and played outfield. But one day, the goalkeeper did not turn up and I was asked to fill in.

After the match, my friends encouraged me to continue in goal. It paid off because I was voted the best goalkeeper at district and regional level – at a tournament in Jinja and then joined Airtel Rising Stars, which took me all the way to Ghana (in 2013).

When I returned, I was selected to train with the U-17 national team. Then my friends Yudaya (Nakayenze) and Joan (Nakirya) had also already recommended me to Ayub who then brought me to Kawempe as a Senior One student (in 2014),” Adeke shares.

At Kawempe, Adeke had Ruth Aturo ahead of her in the school team and then for three seasons at club level when the topflight Fufa Women Elite League (FWEL) was formed.

“Aturo moved on from the school team before the club team so I was the school keeper while she was the club keeper in the league. In (mid) 2017 when she went to UCU, I got my chance to be the club keeper and I promised myself that I would never look back.”

Adeke indeed won the league in the 2017/18 season as Kawempe goalkeeper and started to receive national team summons. The call-ups have continued to come but she has never been fielded and has fallen further down in pecking order to keepers that were not thought to be more talented than her in 2017.

She has represented at the U-20 level but hardly loses sleep over the national teams and is just keen on returning Kawempe and Khalifa to the good old days at club level.

The two have kept a special understanding. It is not easy to be a goalkeeper for a coach whose sides build from the back, keep a ridiculous high line, and is not worried about chopping, changing and introducing youngsters.

“Adeke came from a tough place and initially, she struggled to fit into the school. Until recently, she had issues to do with her temper and could at times decide she was not interested in playing.

But she is also quick to remember that she loves football. She is kind, especially to the young players, even though she was not very keen on taking up leadership roles,” Khalifa explains.

Adapting

This season, Adeke has kept six clean sheets in eight matches. She is smiling more, enjoying her work under goalkeeping coach Sam Kakumba so much that one fan teased her last week about her return to form.

“Adeke, I am sure you must be sending all of us messages about your form this season,” a fan said after their 2-2 draw with Makerere University on January 10.

But she has all the right to be happy because she has had to adapt to so many changes and has now equaled the clean sheets she kept in the 2022 season and has also already doubled on those she kept last season.

“I cannot say I am good at starting the ball from the back but the coach encourages me to do it and shares the advantages of doing so. We have been doing it in every match,” Adeke says. But sometimes it does not come off well. In fact, in the match against Asubo on January 14, Kakumba had to scream at her not to do it all the time when she tried doing it with the opposition pressing in her box.

Right in front of her at centre back is 19 year old Ritah Mushimire, who was limited to just cameo appearances in the league before this season and is now filling the big boots left by former captain Aisha Nantongo who left for Denmark.

Sharifah Nakimera, 18, was part of the first two clean sheets as she filled in for Samalie Nakacwa, who was on loan at Kampala Queens until January 1.

Last season, Jolly Kobusingye and Shakirah Nankwanga had to be bedded in after Asia Nakibuuka and Mariam Nakabugo left. For the fifth cleansheet, which came against Asubo, Kawempe was forced into three changes at the back with Nakacwa, Kobusingye and Nankwanga replaced by Nakimera, Halimah Kampi and Rhoda Nanziri.

“With Kawempe, someone is always leaving and in most cases, a younger player is brought in. The rest of us have to give guidance and my ability to learn my teammates quickly and communicate has helped me work with younger players,”Adeke explains.

Assistant coach Moses Nkata believes Adeke’s performance is reflective of teamwork too.

“We all know Adeke’s capabilities. She has won the league before as the best goalkeeper. But she is also working well with her teammates. They are not just keeping clean sheets but limiting attacks and shots on target,” Nkata said.

Adeke, the longest serving player in the Kawempe dressing room, is also more reflective now and a student of the game. When they let Makerere University come from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with them at home, the visitors’ first goal was a well executed close range finish by Sharon Namatovu but it left a bitter taste.

“I had told Ritah throughout the game to get tight to her (Sharon) but of course, with younger players you need to hammer down the instruction whenever the opponents attack.

"But that one time, I kept quiet and Ritah hesitated so they scored. It is a learning moment for both of us. On my part, the communication has to be consistent throughout the match,” Adeke said on the day.

She does not plan to take her football journey far and that is why this season matters a lot to her.

“I want us to win a trophy because I am really reflecting on my future. I have completed my studies as an Industrial Art student and at the end of the season, I will decide whether to find a good job or continue with football.

"I do not know how much more I can get from football but at most, I will push for a season then start to play for fun. The national team coaches have told me to shed more weight so I want to lose more than 20 kilos by the end of the season and we see what they have to say,” Adeke, who says she now weighs 75kgs, concludes.

If she goes on to win the league, Adeke will, perhaps, be even keener to hear what everyone has to say.

AT A GLANCE

Name: Juliet Adeke

Parents: Betty Apoo (mother) & the late David Ogwang (father)

Position: Goalkeeper

Club: Kawempe Muslim since 2015

Trophies: FWEL 2015, 2016, 2016/17, 2017/18 with Kawempe

And various school games trophies with Kawempe

National teams: Summoned for U-20 and senior team

But only played one match for U-20s vs. Tanzania in Dar-es-Salaam

The numbers

4 – Adeke has conceded just four goals in eight matches this season. She has also won four league titles for Kawempe since 2015

5 - Adeke has witness five trophyless seasons at Kawempe

6 – Adeke has kept six clean sheets this season, doubling those she managed in the 2022/23 season and equaling the 2022 season total after 18 matches

7 – Adeke has marshaled a defence that has seen seven different personalities play ahead of her this season; Kampi, Nakimera, Nanziri, Mushimire, Nankwanga, Nakacwa and Kobusingye