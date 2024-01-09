Adong keeps She Maroons soaring

Jackline Adong’s feisty approach was instrumental as they blew away a similarly physical Makerere University 3-0 in the Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) at Luzira Prisons on Sunday.

Adong battled hard, especially when visitors Makerere were still in it in the first half, and fed Lillian Kasuubo to go on a long unchallenged run for Maroon’s opener and her fourth of the season in the 62nd minute.

Five minutes later, Adong was fed at the top of the box by substitute Priscillah Aidah Namuyomba to finish neatly past the out-of-position Makerere keeper Sharifah Kitali.

Kitali was also nowhere near the ball when Adong grabbed her second by placing the ball in the right top corner in the 77th minute to keep She Maroons unbeaten and as the highest scoring team in the league with 13 points.

Kawempe-KQ neck-to-neck

Kawempe Muslim are the other unbeaten side in the top division and also condemned Wakiso Hill to the relegation places with a 5-0 battering on Saturday to keep top with 13 points and a match in hand that is due on Wednesday against Makerere.

Agnes Nabukenya scored her second successive brace in the week while the returning Yudaya Nakayenze re-introduced herself to the home crowd with the other brace five years after leaving Kawempe. Hadijah Nandago opened her account of the season too after spending the first four matches on loan at Kampala Queens (KQ).

KQ recovered from their mid-week 2-0 loss to Kawempe with an identical win against Lady Doves in Masindi owing to a goal from Catherine Nagadya and a penalty Sumaya Komuntale, who was fielded as a left winger with Dorcus Nabuufu taking her usual slot at left back.

UMHS, Asubo stunned

In the third match on Saturday, Kevin Nakacwa also converted from the spot for Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS) Lubaga but Sandra Kisakye also converted a freekick to ensure Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals grabbed a point at St. Gerald Stadium.

Asubo thought they were good for a point in Wakiso but Patricia Nakato Nakyanzi had other ideas. Evelyn Nassuna opened the scoring for the visitors in the 22nd minute after being teed up by Sarah Nakuya.

But Nakyanzi equalized in the first stoppage time of the game from a set-piece to ensure they broke off at 1-1. The gods then smiled at her again in the second stoppage period as she converted from the spot to earn Rines their first win of the season.

FWSL Results

Uganda Martyrs 1-1 UCU Lady Cardinals

Lady Doves 0-2 Kampala Queens

Kawempe Muslim 5-0 Wakiso Hill

Rines SS 2-1 Asubo

She Maroons 3-0 Makerere University

Team GP W D L F A Pts

Kawempe 5 4 1 0 11 2 13

Kampala Q 6 4 1 1 9 5 13

She Maroons 6 3 3 0 13 4 12

UMHS 6 2 2 2 9 7 8

Lady Doves 6 1 3 2 7 7 6

Makerere 5 1 3 1 5 7 6

UCU LC 6 1 2 3 3 4 5

Rines 6 1 2 3 6 11 5

Wakiso Hill 6 1 2 3 5 11 5