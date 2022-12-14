Adriko hat trick helps UPDF ease relegation fears

Rogers Adriko scored a rare hat trick to help UPDF beat Gaddafi 3-1 and create a cushion between themselves at the drop zone in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League on Wednesday.

At Bombo, in a contest involving two sides heavily supported by the army, Adriko scored two penalties in the first half – one in the 2nd and the other in the 32nd minute to put UPDF in control.

Brian Kalumba pulled one back for the visitors but Adriko’s third in the 87th minutes sealed the points for UPDF.

The hosts moved to 10 points and lie 12th, four points above Busoga United who are in the red zone.

Coach Wasswa Bbosa’s Gaddafi are seventh on 18 points.



StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Result