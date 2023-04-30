Advantage KCCA in tight three-horse race

The battle at the top of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League table is unusually tight.

SC Villa's tightly contested 1-0 triumph over direct title rivals and reigning champions Vipers on Saturday at Wankulukuku threw the contention into a thrilling mix.

It also pointed to the idea that anyone can beat anyone and that we are headed for one of the most nerve-racking finishes in recent memory.

At the same time, KCCA managed a nail biting 1-0 victory over Gaddafi at Kakindu and now look like the title contenders they never fully were under Morley Byekwaso.

Blue vengeance

The Villa victory proper was a buffet of revenge,pride and title statement intent.

Few had given the Jogoos a chance to beat a Vipers team that had dominated the last six meetings and enjoyed a 2-0 victory at the St Mary's Stadium-Kitende in the first round.

Here, Jackson Magera's side was resolute, offered no respect to the visitors and yielded from their spot on homework.

SC Villa forward Charles Bbaale headed in past Vipers goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora after receiving a chip from playmaker Travis Mutyaba after the half-hour mark.

Magera showed that he had learned his lessons from the 4-1 mauling by KCCA a week before and caught Vipers boss Alex Isabirye unawares with his forts lineup.

He granted starts to Meddie Kibirige, Hamza Mulambuzi, Mutyaba, Ivan Sserubiri and Ivan Bogere and got balance between defence and attack.

Vipers got their chances and wasted them but Isabirye will be more worried about defender Livingston Mulondo joining the already crowded surgeon's table than the title picture.

Villa stayed top with 46 points from 24 matches while Jackson Mayanja's KCCA are now second with 44 points with two games in hand.

Vipers are third with 39 points but will be encouraged by the three games in hand to stay in the title contention.

Friday D-Day

There is still more drama this Friday when KCCA that beat Wasswa Bbosa's Gaddafi 1-0 through Julius Poloto's late strike visit the St Mary's Stadium-Kitende.