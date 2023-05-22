Advantage UMHS, She Maroons in Women Cup

Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS) Lubaga and She Maroons made home advantage count over the weekend to take important leads into the decisive legs of the semifinals of the Fufa Women Cup.

UMHS midfielder Viola Namuddu haunted her former club Kawempe Muslim when she turned in a header in the 26th minute off Catherine Nagadya’s delivery from corner kick on Saturday.

Referee Anna Akoyi awarded the corner after Nagadya’s shot from the right brushed off Kawempe left back Jolly Kobusingye against the run of play.

The referee immediately sent the teams for a water break and when they returned, Kawempe were unsurprisingly caught cold as Namuddu had a free header at the near post.

“I was shocked to see a water break given in such a moment but still, we should have defended better,” Kawempe assistant coach Moses Nkata said as he also admitted that their work is cut out for them in the second leg at the weekend.

Both sides struggled to control the game after but UMHS’s pace up front caused lots of problems for Kawempe’s defence.

“We know the tie is not over because Kawempe can easily get the goals at home,” UMHS coach Edward Kasozi, said.

“But we are confident that if we work towards getting at least one goal in Kawempe, and we can, we shall make it to the final,” Kasozi added.

Maroons defend resolutely

At Luzira Prison Grounds, on Sunday, second division side She Maroons, showed they were no pushovers as they beat 2017 finalists Asubo-Gafford 2-0 too.

Anitah Babirye made no mistake from the spot in the 12th minute after Gafford defender Shakirah Nagudi handled the ball in the box. Then Millicent Namwembe, who came off the bench at the start of the second half, turned in a corner in the 78th minute to cushion their lead.

Maroons did well to handle the Gafford duo of creator Zaitun Namaganda and fast-paced striker Kamiyat Naigaga to sail through but the biggest credit to the hosts is that they managed to score against their visitors who were yet to concede in this competition - not just once but twice.

Going by their form of the second half of the season, Gafford uncharacteristically drifted in and out of the game. But what was more surprising, for one of their most important games of the season, was that their coach Rogers Nkugwa turned up in the women's national team Crested Cranes jersey with the name of Kampala Queens goalkeeper Daisy Nakaziro on it.

FUFA WOMEN CUP

SEMIFINALS – FIRST LEG RESULTS

UMHS 1-0 Kawempe Muslim