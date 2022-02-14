Advantage Vipers after KCCA falter

The calculators are already out with 13 match-days left in the 2021/2022 StarTimes Uganda Premier League season.

Leaders Vipers are now three points ahead after closest challengers KCCA squandered a glorious chance to close in on one point.

Morley Byekwaso’s side had witnessed Vipers beat Arua Hill 3-1 at St Mary’s Stadium-Kitende on Saturday before they descended on the Kakyeka Stadium to take on beleaguered Mbarara City.

Ceaser Manzoki took his tally to 10 goals as Yunus Sentamu and Milton Karisa also netted to take Vipers to 39 points from 17 matches.

Mark the date, KCCA hosts Vipers on February 26 in what promises to be a fiery title determinant.

Mbarara jinx haunts KCCA

At the venue they have not won in five visits, KCCA got a third minute lead through midfielder Usama Arafat and largely bossed the first half. It wasn’t a pleasant match to watch but the intentions of both clubs were loud and clear.

The Ankole Lions accorded KCCA no respect and were rewarded on 50 minutes when forward Henry Kitegenyi lashed onto a long ball on the left and crossed it perfectly to Jude Ssemugabi, who thundered the ball past custodian Derrick Ochan.

Sadiq Sempigi’s Mbarara City are now 13th on the table with 16 points.

“It’s unfortunate we didn’t win like we had wanted. But it’s a marathon and we’ll keep fighting,” Byekwaso said.

Express fading from title picture

A catalogue of issues have connived to cast the Red Eagles’ title custody ambitions into tutters.

Striker Eric Kambale’s inexplicable absence was felt as Wasswa Bbosa’s side drew 2-all with relegation candidates Tooro at Wankulukuku on Friday.

George Ssenkaaba’s rare double was watered down by strikes from Tooro United’s Hussein Mwanje and Musa Doka. The title holders lacked leadership and steel in defence in the absence of skipper Enoch Walusimbi, who joined a select side on a friendly tour in Spain.

The Red Eagles are fifth and 10 points adrift of leaders Vipers after 17 games. Ssenkaaba picked personal pride.

“It hasn’t been an easy game, Tooro United proved to be a tough team but I believe we gave everything and we’ll take the point. Individually, I’m happy to score twice and also winning the man of the match award,” he said.

Mixed fortunes for Villa, URA

Third-placed URA remained eight points off the lead with a hard fought 2-1 over Gaddafi at Ndejje on Saturday.

Juma Dada and Brian Nkuubi netted for the Tax Collectors, who had lost 1-0 to KCCA three days earlier.

At Njeru, Villa’s pitiable results run continued with a 2-1 loss to troubled Soltilo Bright Stars. Nelson Ssenkatuuka and Yasin Mugume netted for Paul Kiwanuka’s side that still sits 14th on the table.

Petros Koukouras’ Jogoos got the consolation from Goffin Oyirwoth. The record league champions are 12th with 17 points from 17 matches.

Uganda Premier League

Weekend results

Mbarara City 1 - 1 KCCA

Vipers 3- 1 Arua Hill

Express 2-2 Tooro United

SC Villa 1 -2 Bright Stars

URA 2- 1Gaddafi

Bul 2-0 Wakiso Giants

Onduparaka 3- 1 Busoga United

Police 2-2 UPDF

Top scorers