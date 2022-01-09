AFCON 2021: Cameroon dream of title at home as Cup of Nations kicks off

Cameroonian soldiers patrol at the entrance of the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, on January 7, 2022 two days before the start of The African Cup of Nations (CAN). PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • This time it does go ahead, and Cameroon coach Toni Conceicao is well aware of the pressure on his side.

Fifty years after last hosting the Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon kick off the continental showpiece on Sunday targeting a sixth title while hoping the spectre of the coronavirus does not overshadow the tournament.

