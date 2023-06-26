Afcon 2027 bid gets EALA boost

The joint bid of Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations is gathering pace ahead of continental body, Caf, announcing the winners in under three months time.

After getting backing from their respective Heads of State - Yoweri Museveni of Uganda, Kenya’s William Ruto, and Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania, the bid has now received a stamp of approval from the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

The regional legislative body passed a motion on Friday to support the bid, themed as the EA Pamoja Afcon 2027 Bid, which was jointly submitted to Caf several weeks ago.

The motion was moved by Gerald Siranda, Uganda's representative at EALA, who requested other member states that make up the regional parliament to support the bid.

Enormous benefits



“Hosting the Africa Cup of Nations in the community has enormous, social and economic benefits for the community,” said Siranda.

“And will provide the partner states with the platform to showcase the natural resources and the beauty, culture and hospitality, tourism and investment potential for the partner states.

“I request, as a mover of this motion, that this house requests other partner states, that is the Republic of South Sudan, Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Rwanda to support this bid through their federations because it is a benefit for us as a region.”

Dr. Shogo Mlozi, Tanzania’s representative at EALA, said “the joint bid actually demonstrates a commitment to regional integration and cooperation.”

“As a result,” she added, “this will help these three countries to pull resources together for a successful hosting experience.”

Kenya representative at EALA David Sankok opined that it was “high time that we shift to sports tourism.

“Hon Speaker,” emphasised Sankok, “my President Samoi William Arap Ruto said it is an investment, and for sure it is an investment.”

Competition



The EA Pamoja bid faces credible competition from seasoned major tournament hosts Egypt and Algeria. Botswana are the other bidders.

Uganda will need two international standards stadiums, each with three Caf certified training grounds among other crucial requirements, to co-host. The same is required of Kenya and Tanzania.

Individual country bidders like Egypt, Algeria and Botswana will each need six stadiums and about nine training grounds to deliver basic hosting success.

Egypt and Algeria already tick all the required boxes while the rest are counting on their governments to deliver the needed infrastructure, especially stadiums, in time for the event.

Bidding nations & current stadium status

1. Algeria (5 Caf certified stadiums, 4 cities)

2. Botswana (No Caf certified stadium)

3. Egypt (6 Caf certified stadiums, 3 cities)