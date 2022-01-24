AFCON hosts Cameroon labour to beat Comoros side deprived of goalkeeper

Comoros' midfielder Youssouf M'Changama celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 round of 16 football match between Cameroon and Comoros at Stade d'Olembe in Yaounde on January 24, 2022. PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

Hosts Cameroon are through to the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations but only after labouring to a 2-1 win over a Comoros side who were forced to start outfield player Chaker Alhadhur in goal and played most of the game with 10 men.
Left-back Alhadhur started between the posts in Yaounde after two of the Comoros' three goalkeepers were ruled out due to Covid-19 while the other was missing due to injury.
They then had captain Nadjim Abdou sent off after just seven minutes, and Karl Toko-Ekambi put Cameroon in front before skipper Vincent Aboubakar netted his sixth goal of the tournament.

