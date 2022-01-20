AFCON: No room for error as Scorpions stand in Covid hit Tunisia’s way

Tunisia is one of the teams that boast of a reputable record over the last two decades at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

The 2004 champions only lost the Arab Cup final to Algeria in Qatar last month but after 180 minutes of action at the Afcon finals in Cameroon, the Eagles of Catharge are yet to book a last 16 slot.

It all began in odd fashion when Tunisia rued referee Janny Sikazwe from Zambia who made mistakes as Mali won the Group F opener 1-0.

An agitated Tunisia reported in stellar fashion to score twice in the opening 10 minutes before winning 4-0 against Mauritania.

But with three points, Coach Mondher Kebahier’s men are third on the log behind Gambia and Mali who have four points after their 1-all draw.

Tunisia made the semifinals at the 2019 edition in Egypt and here, they need to beat Gambia in Limbe tonight to avoid any mathematics in progression to the last 16.

The Scorpions from Gambia have relied on Musa Barrow for their points, he scored the equalizer from the spot against Mali and set up the assist for the winner against Mauritania.

Coach Tom Stieft however may need to change the back line for the debutants’ XI after Noah Sonko limped off after 73 minutes against Mali.

But the Tunisia camp has again been affected by something else, this time Covid-19 cases.

Forward Wahbi Khazri could have been the go-to man for the goals but he is among the 12 players set to sit out.

Despite missing his penalty against Mali, the St-Etienne striker scored twice against Mauritani. Hopefully, Seifeddine Jaziri and Saif-Eddine Khaoui are available but two goalkeepers are down too.

AFCON 2021: THURSDAY FIXTURES

GROUP E

7pm: Ivory Coast vs. Algeria, Douala

7pm: Sierra Leone vs. E. Guinea, Limbe

GROUP F

10pm: Gambia vs. Tunisia, Limbe

10pm: Mali vs. Mauritania, Douala

GROUP E STANDINGS

Team P W D L F A Pts

Ivory Coast 2 1 1 0 3 2 4

E. Guinea 2 1 0 1 1 1 3

Sierra Leone 2 0 2 0 2 2 2

Algeria 2 0 1 1 0 1 1





GROUP F

Team P W D L F A Pts

Gambia 2 1 1 0 2 1 4

Mali 2 1 1 0 2 1 4

Tunisia 2 1 0 1 4 1 3